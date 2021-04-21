Toyota Belta Name Trademarked In India – For Maruti Ciaz Rebadge Sedan?

Toyota Yaris hasn’t been able to rake in sales numbers for the Japanese carmaker for a long time now

Toyota and Suzuki had signed a global partnership back in 2019 which allows both Japanese auto giants to develop, manufacture and share models with each other. In India, Toyota already retails two rebadged Maruti Suzuki cars in the form of Glanza (Maruti Baleno) and Urban Cruiser (Maruti Vitara Brezza).

The rebadged Ciaz will be the third product to be borrowed from Maruti and is likely to wear the name ‘Belta’. As per a trademark application filed by Toyota, the name Belta has been registered. Toyota might discontinue the Yaris C-segment sedan from India and replace it with a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Same Design & Features expected

It is very likely that the Japanese carmaker will use this moniker for the rebadged Ciaz since it already retailed a C-segment sedan with this name in Japan and other Asian markets. Like Glanza and Urban Cruiser, Belta is also expected to be Ciaz underneath with a few minute variations in order to distinguish the Toyota from Maruti.

This may come in the form of a redesigned front bumper and new alloy wheel designs. Like its exterior, interior of Belta is also expected to mirror Ciaz with same layout and same set of features.

Powertrain Specs

Recently, an image of the upcoming sedan’s front grille with a Toyota logo was leaked. Launch of the car is expected to take place in the next few weeks. The new Toyota sedan will be powered by the same 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine that produces 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission duties will be carried out with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic as option. On the other hand, Yaris is also powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor that churns out 106 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic.

Rebadged Ertiga also on cards

Apart from Ciaz, Toyota is also expected to introduce a rebadged Ertiga. It will be positioned as an affordable alternative to the more premium Innova Crysta. Like the sedan, the rebadged MPV will also draw its power from a 1.5-litre petrol motor generating the same output as its Maruti counterpart with the same gearbox options as well.

Currently, Ciaz is priced from Rs 8.42 lakh to Rs 11.33 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in four trims- Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Expect the Toyota counterpart to be offered at a slight premium with a slightly different trim level.