Toyota Fortuner Flexy Fuel Debuts – Runs On 100% Bioethanol

Toyota Fortuner Flexy Fuel showcased at GIIAS can run on 100% Bioethanol – Debuts at the 2023 GIIAS

Eco-friendly is not the word to use in the same sentence as Toyota Fortuner. With up to a 2.8L engine, Fortuner has a reputation for being this big, brawny, barge of an SUV. It has a thirst for fuel, which owners don’t usually mind. The 2.7L petrol is cleaner burning than diesel, but with single-digit fuel efficiency, carbon/kilometer is still very high.

Toyota recently showcased a new variation of its popular Fortuner in Indonesia with an attribute of being eco-friendly. That is because this Fortuner runs on E-100 fuel (100% Bioethanol). Named Fortuner Flexy Fuel, this is by far the most eco-friendly version of Toyota’s ladder-frame SUV.

Toyota Fortuner Flexy Fuel

The Japanese brand showcased this prototype at Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) held at Indonesia Convention Exchange (ICE) BSD city, Indonesia. Among the prototypes Toyota showcased at GIIAS, Fortuner Flexy Fuel is among the most interesting. Images are credited to Raynaldi Rino.

With BS6 P2 emission norms now mandated in India, all the vehicles are E20 fuel compatible. But to make a vehicle run on 100% Ethanol, significant changes must be made to the engine and fuel system. Ethanol is known to retain more moisture, which leads to internal corrosion.

Toyota engineers have customised the existing 2TR FE 2.7L petrol engine. Timing, tuning, fuel intake system, fuel pump, fuel lines, fuel tank, engine head, spark plugs, and multiple other components and attributes need extensive re-engineering to achieve 100% Ethanol compatibility.

The company has based this E-100 powertrain on Fortuner Sigma (widely known as Fortuner), which sits below Fortuner Legender. Brownie point for this test mule as it is running 100% Bioethanol. This is pure alcohol with higher Octane number and fewer pollutants.

Toyota flexes Hydrogen muscle with a family hatchback

Apart from Toyota Fortuner Flexy Fuel, the company also showcased E-100 Bioethanol compatible Corolla Cross and Hydrogen powered Corolla Cross H2 concept. The latter is more interesting as Toyota is advancing its Hydrogen might into family hatchback territory.

Corolla Cross H2 Concept draws Hydrogen powertrain from Mirai and the engine from GR Corolla. This 1.6L 3-cylinder engine is the most powerful 3-cylinder engine in the world with more power per cylinder than a Bugatti Chiron. The hydrogen powertrain in a family hatchback is an interesting proposition that showcases possibilities of this tech trickling down to affordable cars.