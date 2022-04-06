Toyota Fortuner, Innova Prices Increased By Up To Rs 1.2 Lakh – April 2022

Toyota recently launched the Hilux pickup truck in India with a starting price of Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

With rise in input costs, it has become norm for automakers to increase prices of their respective models every quarter. April being the first month of a financial year, almost every manufacturer resorts to price hikes for all or some of their offerings. Toyota is one brand that has resorted to a price revision.

The Japanese brand has increased prices for its premium offerings Fortuner and Innova. The D-segment SUV has witnessed a price increase of up to Rs 1.20 lakh whereas the premium MPV will be dearer by up to Rs 56,000. No other updates on either of the models have been reported.

Toyota Fortuner Prices April 2022

Starting with Fortuner, 4×2 variants of the seven-seat SUV have been increased by Rs 40,000 whereas 4×4 variants of the standard trim have been hiked by Rs 75,000. On the other, the top-spec Legneder trim is now dearer by a whopping Rs 1.20 lakh. After the latest price revision. Fortuner is now available at a starting price of Rs 31,39 lakh and goes up to Rs 43.43 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

Fortuner is offered with two engine options- a 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 2.8-litre turbo diesel unit. The former kicks out 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter pumps out 201 bhp and 420 Nm (500 Nm in AT) of torque. Both petrol and diesel engines are offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Manual transmission options include a 5-speed unit for petrol and a 6-speed unit for diesel. Petrol variants are solely offered in RWD configuration whereas diesel variants are also available in a 4×4 drivetrain. The top-spec Legneder trim is exclusively available with a diesel unit paired with an automatic transmission. This trim is also available in both RWD and 4WD variants.

Toyota Innova Prices April 2022

Moving to Innova Crysta, the people’s mover is now available at a price between Rs 16.89 lakh and Rs 25.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Petrol-powered base and mid-spec variants as well as mid-spec diesel variants are now Rs 56,000 costlier.

Base G diesel variants are now priced Rs 45,000 higher. Top-spec variants of both petrol and diesel powertrain of Innova have witnessed a price hike of Rs 36,000.

Like Fortuner, Innova Crysta is also available with two engine options- a 2.7-litre NA petrol unit and a 2.4-litre turbo diesel unit. The petrol unit gets the same specs as Fortuner while the oil burner kicks out 148 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. Both engine options are mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission.