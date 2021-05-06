Toyota Glanza And Urban Cruiser Price Increased By Up To Rs 33k

Toyota recently hiked prices of Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Camry from 1 April 2021

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) had reportedly hiked the prices of the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Camry from 1 April 2021 by up to Rs.1,18,000. At that time the price hike did not include the Glanza, Yaris, Vellfire and Urban Cruiser. However, now the company has hiked prices of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser by upto Rs.33,000.

Glanza Price Hike

Toyota Glanza, the first product to be introduced under the Toyota-Suzuki joint venture agreement is a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It is offered in two variants – G and V, in four trims of G MT, V MT, G CVT, and V CVT. It receives the highest price hike.

The Baleno-based Glanza price earlier stood at Rs 7.18 lakhs, going up to Rs 9.10 lakhs for the top end variant. Following the recent price hike, the G variant with manual and automatic options is now priced higher by Rs.15,700 while the hybrid options is now pricier by Rs.33,000. The price of the V variant is hiked by Rs.20,000.

Toyota Urban Cruiser, a rebadged version of the Maruti Vitara Brezza compact SUV, was priced from Rs. Rs. 8.50 lakhs to Rs. 11.35 lakhs. Its Mid and High Grade manual and automatic variants get a price hike of Rs.12,500 and Rs.2,500 respectively while the top of the line Premium Grade now carries a price tag which is higher by Rs.5,500.

Toyota Glanza is powered by two petrol engine options. The G trim gets its power via a 1.2 liter K12N engine with mild hybrid motor offering 89 hp power and 113 Nm torque. The V variant receives a 1.2 liter K12M engine producing 82 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to 5 speed manual and CVT options.

Engine specs on the Urban Cruiser include a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine making 103 hp power and 138 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual transmission and 4 speed automatic unit. The automatic variant gets an advanced lithium ion battery and integrated starter generator.

Toyota India Sales April 2021

Toyota India sales in April 2021 stood at 9,622 units even as the company showed a dip in MoM sales. The Glanza was the 4th best-selling premium hatchback in the country with sales at 2,182 units in the past month. The Urban Cruiser was launched in India in September 2020 and has already become one of the company’s bestselling models.

Low sales figures in April 21 were on account of the company manufacturing unit being shut down in the last week of April for annual maintenance program which was announced across both plants in Bidadi from 26 April to 14 May, 2021. During this period supply of vehicles produced at the plants will be impacted. The shutdown will have no adverse impact on supply of the Glanza or the Urban Cruiser and other imported models in the company lineup.