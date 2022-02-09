Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Prices Hike By Up To Rs 45k – New Vs Old

Toyota will also be launching more rebadged models based on Maruti Ciaz and Ertiga later this year

Both Glanza and Urban Cruiser are re-engineered models based on Maruti Baleno and Vitara Brezza respectively. Recently, both these models achieved a milestone of one lakh cumulative sales with Glanza recording a sales volume of 65,000 units while Urban Cruiser registering a volume of 35,000 units.

Toyota has silently increased prices of Glanza and Urban Cruiser in India. The premium hatchback has witnessed a price hike of up to Rs 45,000 whereas the subcompact SUV has witnessed a price increment of Rs 17,500. Even bigger and more premium models of the Japanese carmaker like Innova Crysta and Fortuner also received a price hike recently.

Toyota Glanza: Price Increase & specs

Glanza is offered in two trims G and V. Prices of all variants of the premium hatchback have been increased by Rs 21,000 barring the G Smart Hybrid variant which is now dearer by Rs 45,000. Prices of the premium hatchback now range between Rs 7.90 lakh and Rs 9.86 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

The premium hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre K12 petrol engine available in two states of tune. In the standard VVT guise, this motor pushes out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

In the higher Dualjet tune, this power mill delivers an output of 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox is available as standard with the option of a CVT automatic in the VVT unit.

Urban Cruiser: Price Increase, Specs & Features

On the other hand, Urban Cruiser has seen a price increment in the range of Rs 4,400 to Rs 17,500, depending upon the variant. Toyota offers the subcompact SUV in three trims namely Mid, High, and Premium. Like Glanza, no other update, apart from the revised prices, has been incorporated in Urban Cruiser as the SUV remains the same.

Urban Cruiser is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated K15B petrol engine which is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This powertrain returns an output of 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. In terms of features, Glanza and Urban Cruiser are loaded with the same tech such as a seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start and more.

Updated Glanza, Urban Cruiser on cards

Both Glanza and Urban Cruiser are soon expected to receive a major makeover after the launch of the latest iterations of their donor models- Baleno and Brezza. The updates on the new Glanza and Urban Cruiser will be similar to their respective twin Maruti siblings.