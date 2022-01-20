Toyota Hilux Bookings Open – Price Reveal, Launch In March 2022

Toyota Hilux will be competing with vehicles like Isuzu D-Max V Cross

In terms of dimensions, the new Hilux Pick-up truck happens to be 5.3 meters long and has a wheelbase of 3,085 mm. Hilux’s front is dominated by a large hexagonal grille and swept back headlamp units, which also pack LED DRLs.

To add to its masculine quotient, Toyota offers a large bash plate at the front and black claddings on the front bumper. The off-roading character is carried over on to the sides as well as it gets chunky side-steps on either sides, flared wheel arches, attractive 18-inch blacked out alloy wheels and body claddings all across.

Hilux’s derriere gets an embossed Invincible badging, which appropriately defines its capability in the wild. Features on offer include a colored multi info display unit, touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, auto LED headlamps, wireless phone charger, cruise control, fully automatic climate control and a powered driver’s seat.

An all-black interior theme will provide customers the much required confidence to take the pick-up for some hard-core off-roading, without the worries of the cabin getting dirty (as compared to a beige theme).

Toyota Hilux India – Engine, Safety

Under the hood, the Hilux gets a 2.8 litre 4 cylinder turbo diesel engine which also powers the Fortuner. The power output figure for the 6-speed manual gearbox combination stands at 204 hp and 420 Nm of torque.

With an auto-box, the torque output further increases to 500 Nm. 4WD is provided as an option on select trims and the Pick-Up also gets electronic differential locks.

Safety Duties are taken care of by multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, Hill Descent Control and Electronic Stability Control. NCAP ratings of the India-spec Hilux are not known as the model hasn’t been crash tested as of now. It must be noted that the Thai-spec Hilux was awarded a 5-star safety rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test.

It is to be noted that the Hilux shares considerable components with the Fortuner and Innova Crysta. This is because the Hilux is based upon the IMV-2 platform, which also underpins the current generation Fortuner and Innova. Thanks to its existing supplier base, Toyota has tried to maximize the localization levels for the Hilux which has helped it to keep the overall costs of the Pick-Up low.

Standard warranty on the Hilux is available for 3 years or 1 lakh kms. One can opt in for an extended warranty of up to 5 years or 2.2 kms, at an additional cost. Deliveries of the Hilux will commence from March 2022.

Primary rivals to the Hilux will be the Isuzu V-Cross and Isuzu Highlander. As of now, the Hilux will be launched only in a double cab configuration however if there is enough demand, Toyota could also launch a single-cab version, which is also sold in multiple international markets. For now, they have only opened bookings of Hilux double cab. Toyota Hilux India price will be announced in March 2022.