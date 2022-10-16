Toyota HyRyder Base Variant Detailed – First Look Walkaround

Urban Cruiser Hyryer shares its platform, design, interiors and powertrain with Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki

Toyota had recently launched its Urban Cruiser Hyryder and multiple walkaround videos of its various trims are now dropping on the internet. Usually, one of the most interesting trims of all new launches is the base trim, which more often than not, works out to be the most value for money option. Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s pricing starts at INR 10.48 lakhs and goes all the way up to INR 18.99 lakhs for top-end trim (ex-showroom prices).

YT Channel, The Car Show has now done a walk-around video of Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s base trim – E MT 2 WD Neo Drive. Via the video, one can get a clear view of how the E MT trim looks aesthetically and what all features are part of the package.

Toyota HyRyder Base Variant Walkaround

Talking about the E MT base trim, it comes mated to a Maruti sourced 1.5 litre K Series petrol motor as standard. It also gets an Integrated Starter Generator setup, which helps it get the mild-hybrid tag. Transmission options are limited to just a 5-speed Manual gearbox as the option of 6-speed AT is available only from S trim and onwards. The petrol motor can produce a power output of 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of peak torque.

Despite being the base trim, aesthetically, E MT looks smart. However, it does miss out on some premium features which gives away the fact that it is the base model. To begin with, the trim gets Bi-Halogen projector headlamps, instead of LED. It rides on 17-inch steel wheels instead of alloys found on higher grades.

Some of the key features available on the model include LED position lamps, Twin LED DRLs, LED Tail lamp, ORVMs with turn indicator, roof-end spoiler, body colored door handles and a shark-fin antenna. All of these combined, enhance the look and feel of Hyryder’s base trim.

Base trim’s safety kit broadly comprises Dual Front airbags, ISOFIX Child Seat mounts, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Control, Vehicle Stability Control, Day/Night IRVM (Manually Adjustable) and Rear Parking Sensors. On the features front, despite being a base trim, Hyryder E MT gets reclining seats, keyless entry, push button start/stop functionality, electrically folding outside mirrors, 60:40 split second row seats and oodles of storage space.

To justify the base trim tag, Toyota has trimmed down features on the inside. It misses out on the infotainment system altogether. However, Toyota has provided a slot to get an after-market fitment done, which will work out to be a cheaper alternative for customers. Other notable features include an adjustable telescopic power steering, auto air conditioning, rear AC vents, a PM 2.5 filter and Height adjustable Driver Seat.

Competition

Talking about competition, Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s chief rivals are Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Some segment-first features on both, Hyryder and Grand Vitara include option of having an AWD setup or a strong hybrid powertrain (available separately though).