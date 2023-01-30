Toyota Hyryder CNG Price Rs 13.23 L – Rs 38k More Than G Vitara CNG

Toyota India has announced prices of new Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG today – Two variants are on offer

For folks who may be finding the strong hybrid version of Toyota Hyryder a bit pricey, the CNG version can work as a good alternative. This is especially true in case the priority is higher fuel efficiency. Bookings for Toyota Hyryder CNG are open for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Maruti Grand Vitara CNG is already on offer, it is priced from Rs 12.85 lakh. Toyota HyRyder CNG is priced from Rs 13.23 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. Both these SUVs are first in segment to offer factory-fitted CNG option. Rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are available with petrol and diesel engine options. Other SUVs like Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and MG Astor are offered with only petrol engine option.

Toyota Hyryder CNG variants

Toyota Hyryder CNG is being offered in mid-spec S and G trims. It will ensure that acquisition cost does not overshoot expectations and users have access to several of the premium and advanced features available with the SUV. Hyryder S and G trims offer a comprehensive range of features, which should suffice for majority of buyers who prioritize fuel efficiency.

Features available with Toyota Hyryder CNG variant include LED position lamp, LED DRLs, auto headlight, follow me home headlamp, rear window wiper and washer, roof end spoiler, shark fin antenna and body coloured outside door handle.

On the inside, key highlights include 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Arkamys sound tuning, 4.2-inch TFT information display and rear AC vent. Safety features available with Hyryder CNG variant include front, side and curtain airbags, reverse parking camera and sensors, vehicle stability control, hill hold control and immobilizer.

Features that will be missing on Hyryder CNG variants include leatherette seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, head-up display, wireless charging, ventilated seats and gear shift indicator. In terms of safety, Hyryder CNG will be missing out on surround view monitor (360° camera), hill descent control and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Toyota Hyryder CNG engine

Toyota Hyryder CNG will be using the 1.5-litre K15C, four-cylinder motor that does duty on CNG versions of Ertiga and XL6. Onboard XL6, this engine generates 88 hp of max power and 121.5 Nm of peak torque. Toyota Hyryder CNG will be available with 5-speed manual transmission. It will offer fuel efficiency of 26.1 km/kg. In comparison, strong hybrid version of Toyota Hyryder has higher fuel efficiency of 27.97 kmpl.

In the near future, Toyota Hyryder CNG is unlikely to face any direct competition. Sales numbers of Hyryder CNG will determine if there’s scope for rivals to introduce their respective CNG versions. Whether or not CNG variants make any major difference to Hyryder’s fortunes remains to be seen. As of now, the compact SUV segment is dominated by Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Both these SUVs have a balanced share of petrol and diesel variants in overall sales.