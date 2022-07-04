Toyota HyRyder First Units Arrive At Dealer Showroom – Walkaround

Toyota HyRyder is the only SUV in C-segment space with AWD option as Duster AWD is discontinued

Along with Maruti Suzuki, Toyota has developed this hybrid SUV platform which both manufacturers get to sell with their design on top and branding. Toyota’s offering is HyRyder and Maruti Suzuki’s offering is likely to be called Vitara. Both vehicles are manufactured by Toyota in Bidadi.

HyRyder is Toyota’s big bet into the C-segment SUV space. It made its global debut in India last week. Launch is expected to take place next month. Ahead of that, the first batch of the new HyRyder SUVs have arrived at dealer showrooms, where customers can take a look at the exteriors, experience the interiors of the SUV.

Toyota HyRyder Hybrid SUV Walkaround

HyRyder is a handsome-looking SUV that is inspired from Toyota’s global cars. Especially the RAV4. HyRyder looks like it was inspired by RAV4 with its large air dam, aggressive front fascia and also the Blue colour. HyRyder is the longest SUV of the bunch as compared in a previous post and gives it the size advantage.

On the inside, it gets a premium-looking interior which is par for the segment it is in. It gets a 9” free-standing infotainment screen which has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other notable features are heads-up display, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters with automatic and drive modes with AWD variants. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below, credited to MotorByte.

It also gets a panoramic sunroof like Creta and Astor. Apart from that, it gets LED projector headlights, attractive LED DRLs, LED tail-lights and attractive 17” alloy wheels. Toyota HyRyder also gets a slew of connected car tech too and remote ignition, remote AC control, smartwatch integration, remote immobilizer and Siri and Google Assistant integration turns tides towards HyRyder’s favour.

Toyota HyRyder Hybrid Specs

Offered with two levels of Hybrid powertrain architecture, the Neo Drive gets a mild hybrid setup with stop/start and regeneration capability only. The second hybrid architecture is a proper high voltage architecture that is capable of a lot more than just a mild hybrid setup in Neo Drive. But Neo Drive is the only one to get the AWD option as of now.

Neo Drive gets a 1462cc engine making around 100 bhp at 6000 RPM and 135 Nm at 4400 RPM. It gets a mild hybrid system and is mated to a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options. The second powertrain is the Hybrid Drive. It has a 1490 cc petrol engine capable of around 91 bhp at 5500 RPM and 122 Nm at 3800-4800 RPM standalone. It is coupled with a synchronous AC motor capable of 79 bhp and 141 Nm. Combined, this powertrain is capable of 114 bhp in harmony. This Hybrid powertrain is coupled to an e-CVT.

Since Toyota is in charge of manufacturing both HyRyder and Vitara, they get to launch their version of the SUV first. Unlike with Glanza and Urban Cruiser where Maruti Suzuki gets to launch it first which is soon followed by Toyota. We expect both HyRyder and Vitara to be priced from around Rs. 10 lakh mark as introductory prices, which are expected to rise with time. With the high-tech powertrains we expect both HyRyder and Vitara to do well in this highly competitive segment.