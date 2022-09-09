Toyota HyRyder SUV Launch Price Rs 15 L To 19 L – Hybrid Variants

A key USP for Toyota HyRyder will be its first-in-segment strong hybrid tech; and best-in-class fuel efficiency

With high growth potential of compact SUV segment, Toyota will be looking to claim its share with all-new Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV. Maruti will also be launching its own version, called Grand Vitara. While both SUVs will share the same platform, they will have a unique profile across exteriors and interiors.

They will compete with popular SUVs in this space such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Today, Toyota India has revealed prices of their HyRyder SUV. Not all variants prices have been revealed. Only the top 4 variants price list has been revealed.

Toyota HyRyder Prices

Compact SUV segment being one of the most competitive, it is imperative that Toyota has to offer something truly unique to get the customers’ attention. With comfort & convenience, safety and connected features getting largely broad-based across most models, there is a need to look for other areas of specialization. That’s where Toyota’s strong hybrid powertrain finds applicability.

Toyota HyRyder will be the first compact SUV in the country to get strong hybrid powertrain. Users can expect improved overall performance, as the powertrain can automatically switch between modes of hybrid, engine-only and pure electric. The biggest gain, however, is expected to come from a significant increase in fuel efficiency. Hybrid variants claim to offer about 28 kmpl.

Prices of the Toyota HyRyder Hybrid version top variant is Rs 19 lakh while that of the base Hybrid variant is Rs 15.11 lakh. The mild hybrid top variant is priced at Rs 17.09 lakh. These prices are introductory ex-sh and will be increased at a later date.

HyRyder will be using Suzuki’s Global-C platform, which is already in use with cars like S-Cross, Ciaz and current-gen Vitara Brezza. It will be powered by Suzuki’s Dual-Jet K15C series motor that is in use with facelift versions of XL6 and Ertiga. Along with the strong hybrid, HyRyder will also be available with smart hybrid (mild-hybrid) option.

While the 1.5-litre petrol motor generates 103 PS of max power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque, the electric motor contributes an additional 3 PS. Transmission options will include 5-speed manual and 6AT. In strong hybrid variants, power output is at around 116 PS. The strong hybrid tech will be provided by Toyota for HyRyder as well as Maruti Grand Vitara.

Toyota HyRyder features

Just like other compact SUVs, Toyota HyRyder will pack in a comprehensive range of features and creature comforts. It will be getting free standing touchscreen infotainment system, head-up display, sunroof, electrically adjustable driver seat and wireless phone charging. A range of connectivity features will also be available. Safety kit will include features like 6-airbags, 360 surround view camera, electronic stability control, cruise control and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We are truly humbled and honoured to receive such an overwhelming response for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and we are grateful that our customers have put their faith & trust in brand Toyota. Today, we have decided to announce the price of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in a phased manner. The prices for the remaining grades will be announced shortly.

The first of its kind self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the B SUV segment, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is aimed at delivering exemplary performance, best in class fuel efficiency, quick acceleration, connected car features and is designed for a greener future. We have introduced a very competitive pricing for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, as it is through the Hyryder that we aim to encourage widespread acceptance of environment friendly technologies, thereby creating a positive impact and enhance energy security of the country.”