Toyota Innova Electric 7 Seater MPV Will Not Enter Production

A few days ago Toyota showcased a concept prototype of an all-electric Innova at the recently concluded Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) in Jakarta. It managed to grab a lot of eyeballs across the world, especially in South Asian markets where Innova is a very well-known brand.

While the Japanese carmaker is investing heavily in future electrified powertrains, a fully electric Innova isn’t part of the plan. This has been confirmed by the Indonesian arm of Toyota despite showcasing a full-fledged battery-powered prototype of the MPV which looked so close to being production-ready.

Toyota Innova Electric

Speaking to a local automotive publication, Anton Jimmi Suwandy, marketing director, Toyota Astra Motor, Indonesia, revealed that Kijang Innova Electric will not go on sale and has been built as a concept for the purpose of engineering development only. Suwandy further added that the Innova EV concept is being used for research and development of future EVs that are being readied for the region.

It should be noted that Toyota has established a new engineering and development department for Asia-Pacific markets which will work for both Toyota and its subsidiary brand Daihatsu. Henry Tanoto, Vice President Director at Toyota Astra Motor Indonesia, also confirmed that the Innova EV concept is merely a study. The concept is said to have raised the popularity of EVs in the community.

EV Platform Challenges

The IC engine-powered Innova Crysta is underpinned by the IMV2 ladder-on-frame architecture which is designed to accommodate petrol and diesel powertrains. Incorporating battery packs and an electric motor in this platform is a major packaging challenge thanks to the long members and horizontal arms of the chassis that restrict space for battery.

Further, additional weight of frame will increase the vehicle’s overall weight by a huge margin which will not be feasible for performance as well as range. Although it has not been built for mass production, the Toyota Innova EV Concept has passed the stage of quality and safety assurance internal checks.

Toyota Innova Electric 7 Seater MPV previewed a few days earlier was almost identical to its IC engine sibling barring a sealed-off front nose which is typical of all EVs. To further highlight its EV nature, Innova Electric featured blue highlights all over its exterior body. The fuel-filler lid now serves as the EV charging bay.

New-Gen Innova Crysta

While the current Innova Crysta is still a strong seller in India, the company has already started developing a new-generation model of the MPV. Camouflaged test units of the upcoming Innova have been spotted on Indian roads on a couple of occasions. The new-gen Innova is expected to come with a wide range of updates including a new platform which is expected to be a monocoque chassis underpinning Toyota Avanza.

