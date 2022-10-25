Toyota Innova Hybrid MPV Front Revealed – First Official Teaser

Apart from the hybrid powertrain, Innova Hycross will pack in other updates such as Toyota’s TNGA-C platform, FWD and ADAS features

Spotted on road tests in India as well as at international locations, Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid is scheduled to make its global debut in November. It will be followed by India launch in first quarter of CY 2023. As current-gen Innova Crysta continues to register strong demand, it will be sold alongside third-gen Hycross. However, it is possible that existing Innova Crysta may be offered exclusively for fleet operators after Hycross launch.

As revealed in spy shots, Innova Hycross hybrid gets some style updates such as a new set of alloy wheels. There are likely to be other changes as well to create a distinct profile for the hybrid model. Hycross is also expected to be roomier, as compared to Innova Crysta. Both 7 and 8 seat layouts will be available.

2023 Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid Teaser – Official

As part of Toyota’s ongoing initiative to orient its cars to Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), Innova Hycross will be making the shift from traditional ladder-on-frame setup to a lightweight monocoque chassis. TNGA also entails changes to the powertrain, which is applicable for Innova Hycross as well. For example, Innova Hycross will be shifted to a FWD setup in comparison to RWD setup currently in use with Innova Crysta.

Innova Hycross is expected to be around 4.7 meters in length, with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. Interiors are expected to get features such as 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sunroof, wireless charger and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. First official teaser of the new Innova HyCross MPV has now been released.

ADAS features could also be introduced, as part of Toyota Safety Sense platform. It could include features such as lane departure alert with steering assist, dynamic radar cruise control, road sign assist, blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert.

Innova Hycross hybrid powertrain

Toyota Innova Hycross will be getting a 2.0-litre petrol motor. In international markets, Hycross could have a different 1.8-litre petrol motor. To keep costs in check, the hybrid system will be heavily localized. Innova Hycross will be offered exclusively with the petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. It will not be getting a diesel variant.

In case of existing Innova Crysta, it will be losing out on the 2.7-litre petrol motor that makes 166 PS of max power and 245 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic with sequential shift. Post debut of Hycross, Innova Crysta will continue with only the 2.4-litre diesel motor that makes 150 PS. Torque output is 343 Nm with 5-speed manual transmission and 360 Nm with 6-speed automatic.

Considering the decision to make 6-airbags mandatory from October next year, Innova Hycross hybrid could have this feature as standard across all variants at the time of launch. Apart from ADAS, other safety features will include vehicle stability control, hill start assist control, front and rear parking sensors, anti-theft system and emergency brake signal.