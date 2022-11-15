Toyota Innova Hycross Sunroof, Roof Mounted Air Vents – Revealed

With updates like sunroof and other creature comforts, new Innova Hycross will emerge as a more capable family-oriented vehicle

While it will debut in Indonesia as ‘Zenix’ on November 21st, new Toyota Innova Hycross will be showcased in India on November 25th. It will go on sale in India in 2023. Later, Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch a rebadged version of Innova Hycross.

Much of the key details are yet to be officially announced, although sightings of test mules have provided a rough idea of what the new Innova Hycross will be like in form and function. It will be a major upgrade including a new platform and new engine option.

Innova Hycross panoramic sunroof

While earlier the MPV’s front fascia was revealed, the latest teaser confirms the presence of a panoramic sunroof. Other details are also evident such as ambient lighting adjacent to sunroof panels. New Innova Hycross will be getting manual IRVM, rear AC vents placed parallel to the sunroof panels and dedicated screens for second-row passengers. A dashcam could also be offered, most likely with top-spec variants.

Toyota Innova Hycross will have a redesigned multi-layered dashboard, large floating touchscreen and prominent centre console. Some of the equipment such as the instrument console and steering wheel appear to have been borrowed from Toyota Voxy MPV. Launched earlier this year, new-gen Voxy comes with an updated equipment list.

A dual-tone interior theme could be utilized for Innova Hycross. It could be something similar to that of recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Silver accents are expected on the dashboard and aircon vents for a premium look and feel. Other key features include dashboard-mounted gear lever console, middle row captain seats with Ottoman function, 360° camera and wireless charging.

Innova Hycross retains the core silhouette of its predecessor in most parts. However, it gets a refreshed front fascia that’s a lot more premium and alluring. The MPV has sleek headlamps, placed right on top, creasing the bonnet. LED DRLs are placed below the front grille, bordering the fog lamp housing. The bonnet has deep grooves, which works to enhance the MPV’s street presence.

Innova Hycross specs

It is expected that powertrain options available with existing Innova Crysta will no longer be available with Innova Hycross. Innova Crysta has a 2.4 litre diesel motor and a 2.7-litre petrol motor. Bookings for Crysta diesel variants are on hold temporarily. This provides a strong hint that Innova Hycross may not get a diesel option.

Instead, Innova Hycross could be powered by a new 2.0-litre motor. Powertrain options will include NA petrol and strong hybrid setup. Other key updates for Innova Hycross include monocoque chassis instead of ladder frame and FWD instead of RWD. Innova has always been known for its powerful, rugged performance and it remains to be seen how the new-gen version will match-up to it.