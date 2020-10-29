Toyota Regional Stockyard Launched – Innova, Fortuner Delivery Time Reduced

First TKM regional stockyard begins operations in Guwahati, Assam

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) now has its first regional stockyard in Guwahati. This ensures a leaner and efficient distribution network in the region. Delivery time from the current 13 days will be reduced to a maximum of two days dealers in far flung areas in the Northeast states.

In all, the move will ensure customers are benefited, and operational waiting time is reduced to great time, essentially by not having to wait for parts to be dispatched from elsewhere.

In the last two years, Toyota has introduced two new 3S (sales, service and spare parts) outlets in the region, one in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, and the other in Imphal, Manipur. A Pro-Service centre is operational in Jorhat, Assam. TKM has 13 customer touch points in the Northeast.

While, waiting for parts was something of normal operations in earlier times, now with businesses taking pride in quick service, all manufacturers that operate locally have felt the need to ensure quick parts availability across regions. With the first regional stockyard now operational for northeast, more such yards can be expected to further boost seamless operations in other regions.

Regional Stockyard

The northeast vehicle market is a small one, but has grown in recent years. And so has the need for quicker service turnaround times. TKM Guwahati stockyard will enhance distribution efficiency, reduce inventory costs, and turnaround time for dealer working capital besides.

All of this works in tandem with dealers being in position to meet meet customer requirements faster. Ease of business will allow dealers to focus on sales and after-sales as the move will help improve reputation. Leaving a car for long at a service centre doesn’t bode well with customers, and such word of mouth testimonies mould potential buyers’ viewpoints.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of our first regional stockyard in Guwahati during this auspicious festive season. We have been witnessing growing demand from this region over the years as more and more customers are preferring to buy Toyota vehicles due to its world class quality and reliability.”

Toyota cars in India

Toyota India has been expanding its sales and service network in the region to improve service to customers. Alongside, processes are being strengthened, and manpower capability at dealerships improved to meet market requirements. While constantly curating new ways to reach customers, the stockyard launch will ease the Toyota customer ownership experience.

Toyota has a limited vehicle portfolio in India, and two of its recent launches are an outcomes of its partnership with Suzuki. This includes Urban Cruiser based on Vitara Brezza, and Glanza based on Baleno. It’s bigger utility vehicles include Innova Crysta and Fortuner. There’s also the Toyota Yaris. Self-charging hybrid vehicles include Camry and Vellfire.