Toyota Rumion Name Trademarked In India – Ertiga Rival Launch Soon

A rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Rumion will take on rivals Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti XL6

Toyota Rumion is another product derived from the global partnership between Toyota and Suzuki. Rumion was unveiled in South Africa a few days back. The Rumion nameplate has been trademarked in India as well. This indicates that the MPV could be launched here soon. Toyota already has Glanza and Urban Cruiser, which are rebadged versions of Baleno and Brezza, respectively.

Toyota Belta, a rebadged version of Maruti Ciaz, is also expected to be launched soon. All these rebadged cars are manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s plant in India. These are meant for domestic consumption as well as select international markets.

Toyota Rumion design and features

Rumion has the same basic design as that of Ertiga. However, it gets a new horizontally slatted grille. Based on the variant, the slats are available in chrome or black finish. Other parts such as headlamps, fog lamps, and air dam are the same as Ertiga.

On the inside, Rumion utilizes an all-black theme with dashboard in wood finish. Upholstery has also been updated. These features could be different for India-spec Rumion. Exterior colour options could also be different for the Indian market.

In terms of dimensions, Rumion is the same as Ertiga. The MPV measures 4395 mm in length, 1735 mm in width, and 1690 mm in height. Wheelbase is 2740 mm. Most of the features will be the same such as projector headlamp, body coloured ORVM and door handles, turn signal integrated in ORVM, 3D tail lamps with LED, and rear wiper and washer.

On the inside, shared features could include leather wrapped steering wheel, wood finish on door trims, height adjustable driver seat and steering mounted audio and calling controls. Rumion is expected to get the SmartPlay Studio 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity.

Other key features include engine push start / stop with smart key, automatic AC, remote keyless entry, day and night adjustable IRVM, power and tilt steering, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

Safety kit for Rumion will closely match that of Ertiga. Some key safety equipment available with Ertiga includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD with brake assist, engine immobilizer, ESP, hill hold control, rear parking sensor and camera, and security alarm.

Toyota Rumion engine

Powertrain option for Rumion will be the same as that of Ertiga. The 1.5 litre petrol motor is capable of generating 104 bhp of max power at 6000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque at 4400 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Ertiga is also offered with a smart hybrid powertrain with the same power and torque output. However, there’s an option of 4-speed automatic transmission with the hybrid variant. Suzuki’s smart hybrid platform has advanced functions such as idle start stop, brake energy regeneration and torque assist during acceleration.