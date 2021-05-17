Toyota Sales Breakup April 2021 – Innova, Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Fortuner

Toyota Kirloskar Motors reported a 35.86 percent MoM de-growth in April 2021 as compared to sales in March 2021

Toyota Kirloskar Motors opened the FY22 period with 9,622 unit sales in April 2021 as the demand of personal mobility continued through the pandemic ravaged period. This was a 35.86 percent MoM de-growth as against 15,001 units sold in March 2021. There were no sales in April 2020 due to the lockdown announced in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales of 15,001 units in domestic sales in March 2021, was its highest ever sales in the month of March in the last eight years. This was a 114 percent increase as against 7,023 unit wholesales in March 2020. Demand has been boosted following the launch of new Innova Crysta, and Fortuner.

Domestic Sales Breakup

Sales went up to 9,622 units in April 2021 as Toyota Kirloskar Motors had also initiated discount schemes and exchange benefits up to Rs. 65,000 on Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser and Yaris during that month. However, its models such as the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Vellfire were not a part of this scheme.

Highest sales were registered by Innova, followed by Glanza, Urban Cruiser and Fortuner. Together, Suzuki’s rebadged cars managed to register 45% share in total sales by Toyota in India. Yaris sales stood at 285 units while that of Vellfire was at 25 units.

India entered the second wave of the pandemic from mid-April and this has impacted sales across all automakers. The company was yet able to complete a large percentage of pending orders despite shortage of supplies and constraints in logistic movement across the country.

Eager to secure the health of the company workers, employees and their families, the company has set about disinfecting the plants and other common areas on a daily basis. There is also a restriction on the number of employees coming into work and all norms of sanitization and social distancing are being followed.

Toyota Vaccination Drive

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has set up a Covid Vaccination Center at their manufacturing plants. To date most of the employees above the age of 45 have already been vaccinated while following the new Government order to vaccinate all above 18 years of age, the remaining vaccination drive will cover the remaining employees as well in the days ahead.

The company has also formulated an internal Helpline for donation of Blood Plasma for its employees and their immediate family members affected by the deadly corona virus. Toyota is also working with several local authorities and with the state government to offer support and medical necessities in this situation while also diverting oxygen supplies to the Health Department of the Government of Karnataka.

In April 2021, Toyota Kirloskar Motors also launched a pre-paid service package called Smiles Plus. This is customized as per customer’s requirements and the package includes flexibility of service location, protection from service price hikes, savings on service cost and use of Toyota genuine parts and recommended services.

There is a team of trained technicians working on the vehicle while customers can also choose from Essential, Super Health, Super Torque and Ultra, which includes periodic maintenance, general repair, etc. The Smiles Plus package is available at all company dealerships and service centers in the country.