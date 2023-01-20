Toyota Sales Breakup Dec 2022 – Glanza, HyRyder, Fortuner, Innova

Toyota India has reported a YoY and MoM de-growth in December 2022 with both Innova Crysta and Fortuner posting negative sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) had an eventful year 2022 with a host of new launches. The company introduced the Glanza at the start of 2022 while more recently, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross were added to the company portfolio.

The company was also in attendance at the 2023 Auto Expo showcasing several alternative fuel vehicles, which also included the company’s first all-electric SUV called the bZ4X. Toyota Mirai FCEV, Corolla H2 Concept and Prius PHEV were also on display.

Toyota Sales Breakup Dec 2022

Taking into account Toyota sales in Dec 2022, the year ended in the red for the automaker. They have reported sales of 10,421 units in Dec 2022, down 3.8 percent YoY from 10,833 units sold in Dec 2021. It was also a MoM de-growth of 11.4 percent over 11,765 units sold in Nov 2022. Market share of the company dipped to 3.8 percent MoM from 4.3 percent held in Nov 2022.

Once again, it was Toyota Glanza that led the sales charts with 4,465 units sold in Dec 2022, up 70 percent YoY from 2,634 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales also improved 2 percent from 4,393 units sold in Nov 2022. Updated Toyota Glanza 5 seater hatchback was introduced in March 2022. It is priced from Rs 6.39 lakh to 9.69 lakh, ex-sh. It was in Nov 2022 that the company also brought in the Glanza CNG on two trims of G and S.

At No. 2 in terms of sales was the Toyota Hyryder. Sales in Dec 2022 stood at 4,201 units. It was a MoM growth of 35 percent from 3,116 units sold in Nov 2022. Toyota Hyryder is also offered in a CNG option. Toyota Fortuner has posted a YoY and MoM de-growth in December 2022. Sales dipped 12 percent YoY to 1,603 units from 1,827 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales fell 19 percent as there had been 1,967 units sold in Nov 2022.

Toyota Camry Sales Grow 7000% in Dec 2022

Toyota Camry sales have seen a 7,000 percent YoY growth from 1 units sold in Dec 2021 to 71 units in the past month while MoM sales dipped 40 percent from 118 units sold in Nov 2022. Toyota Vellfire sales improved 74 percent YoY to 40 units in Dec 2022 from 23 units sold in Dec 2021 while MoM sales dipped 63 percent over 109 units sold in Nov 2022.

There were also 36 units of the Toyota Innova Crysta sold in the past month, relating to a YoY and MoM de-growth of 99 and 98 percent respectively. These lower sales could be attributed to the new Innova Hycross launched at Rs 18.30 lakh. Bookings have opened and deliveries are set to commence from later this month.

There were 5 units of the Toyota Hilux Pick-up 4X4 sold last month, down 86 percent MoM from 37 units sold in Nov 2022. The 2023 Hilux is being offered in 3 variants of STD, High and High AT priced between Rs 33.99 lakh, Rs 35.80 lakh and Rs 36.80 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The Toyota Urban Cruiser was discontinued late last year even as the company had sold 2,359 units in Dec 2021.