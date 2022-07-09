Toyota Launches Used Car Buying, Selling Platform – For Fully OEM Refurbished Cars

Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO) backed by the OEM is dedicated to buying and selling of used Toyota cars

The robust used car market in India continues to be a marketplace where the unorganised sector plays a huge role. The presence of organised players would go a long way in building trust and transparency. Now, TKM has introduced a new used car business model, Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO).

TUCO platform caters to buying and selling of Toyota pre-owned cars. The dedicated portal is the first fully OEM refurbished pre-owned vehicle outlet. Dealing with Toyota’s own exclusive showroom is bound to improve customer confidence in company verified quality used Toyota cars.

Toyota Used Car Outlet inspection

In streamlining the process, used car customers will benefit from this dedicated ‘One roof solution’ that caters to buying and selling, and Value-Added Services for used Toyota cars. Initial operations are under the aegis of a pilot programme in Bangalore, and this will be expanded over time. Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO) ensures each Toyota used car undergoes a detailed inspection.

This will be carried out at a TKM workshop. Used cars will benefit from Toyota’s refurbishment. The auto manufacturer will determine the current quality standard of vehicles. This in turn will guarantee adherence to the highest levels of quality and reliability for buyers.

Growth of India’s used car market

Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, TKM said,”India’s used car market continues to grow rapidly every year and TUCO represents our commitment to developing a fair and transparent used car market with increased reliability for our customers and to the Indian society as a whole. Our focus will be to offer our customers with the best quality refurbished cars with convenience, transparency, and value for money. We are committed towards creating a reliable and transparent used car market which will enable faster disposal of cars at right prices and right quality to the buyers.”

Alongwith certification, customers can avail of warranty and other value-added services. Tailor made finance offers from TFSIN are on offer. So is personalized RTO Assistance for a quick and hassle-free documentation process. As such, along with buying a used car, customers will benefit from Finance, Insurance and Accessories. Transparency will be paramount with a comprehensive 203-point inspection.

The checklist is based on global Toyota standards. And will help diagnose quality level following ‘due diligence of documentation’. Each used car will be TKM certified following necessary and standardised checks on quality levels, vehicle history and Toyota refurbishment. Only used Toyota cars that meet defined criteria are certified for TUCO.

Toyota U Trust – Valuate your car

While manufacturers do operate used car business platforms, this is the first time a manufacturer is going to offer fully OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) refurbished used cars. The approach could soon turn into a primary source for those specifically looking to buy Toyota pre-owned cars. The same is true for those looking to sell their Toyota cars. With a dedicated database of high quality cars, buyers will be able to make a meaningful selection at the right price.

TUCO showroom is digitally integrated. Customers can rely on transparent valuation in vehicle history and authenticity. Customers can evaluate vehicles online by browsing the U Trust website. One needs to click on ‘Valuate your car’ option.