Toyota Launches Urban Cruiser at Rs 8.4 L – Calls it Fortuner SUV Ka Bhai

Toyota Urban Cruiser will start arriving in showrooms in the coming days – Deliveries to start in mid October

New Urban Cruiser is the second re-badged Maruti Suzuki model from Toyota. The first was Glanza which was a re-badged Baleno. The Urban Cruiser is rebadged Maruti Brezza. It is priced from Rs 8.4 lakhs for the base petrol MT and Rs 11.30 lakhs for top petrol AT. There is no diesel engine on offer. Below are prices of rival crossovers in sub 4 meter segment. These are Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WRV, Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon. All prices are ex-sh, Delhi.

Sub 4m UV Petrol MT Petrol AT Urban Cruiser 8.40 – 9.80 9.80 – 11.30 Brezza 7.34 – 9.98 9.75 – 11.4 Sonet 6.71 – 11.65 10.49 – 11.99 Venue 6.75 – 10.9 9.65 – 11.63 Nexon 7 – 10.73 8.43 – 11.33 XUV300 7.94 – 11.11 NA EcoSport 8.17 – 9.76 10.66 – 11.56 WRV 8.49 – 9.69 NA

Exterior Features

Even as the overall silhouette looks quite similar to Brezza, the Urban Cruiser is set apart with its Toyota styled front grille which protrudes forward and fitted with two thick horizontal slats sporting the Toyota logo in the center. This is the reason why Toyota called the Urban Cruiser as brother (bhai) of Fortuner in their official launch presentation.

It also receives feature updates in the form of large air vents while headlamp designs also look mildly altered. The Toyota Urban Cruiser continues to sport LED projector units, LED DRLs and turn indicators and high mounted stop lamp similar to that seen on the Brezza while it also sees no change in its 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheel designs.

Interiors

Overall interior layout and design is same as Maruti Brezza. It will be seen with black interior panels, brown upholstery on seats and door panels. Rest of the interiors continue to sport a similar dashboard design, infotainment screen positioned on the central console and a host of storage spaces. The steering wheel is leather wrapped with steering mounted controls.

The 7 inch infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Features also include climate control, keyless entry, auto dimming IRVMs, dual airbags, seat belt reminder for front seats, over speed warning, rear parking sensors with rear view camera and standard features such as antilock braking systemand electronic brake-force distribution.

Powertrain Options

There will be no change in engine options as the Urban Cruiser continues to be powered by the same 1.5 liter petrol engine which powers the Vitara Brezza. This naturally aspirated, inline 4 petrol engine makes 103 hp power and 138 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual and 4 speed automatic. It supports SHVS mild hybrid system which will give it a boost in terms of fuel efficiency, figures of which have not been revealed as on date.

Colour Options

Toyota will present the new Urban Cruiser in 6 single tone and 3 dual tone colour options. The single tone colours include Suave Silver, Groovy Orange, Iconic Grey, Spunky Blue, Sunny White, and Rustic Brown while dual tones are Rustic Brown with Sizzling Black Roof, Groovy Orange with Sunny White roof Spunky Blue with Sizzling Black roof.