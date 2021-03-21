Toyota Urban Cruiser Launched In S Africa – Price RM 248k (Rs 12.2 L)

The Toyota Urban Cruiser for South Africa is available in three trim levels, all featuring the familiar 1.5-liter NA petrol engine

Last year, South Africa became one of the first markets outside India to receive a Toyota badged Suzuki vehicle as a part of the collaboration between the two Japanese automakers. The India-made Toyota Glanza, which is a badge engineered Suzuki Baleno, was launched there albeit under the Starlet nameplate. Now, Toyota has followed it up with the Urban Cruiser.

Exported From India

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has been launched in South Africa in three variants with prices ranging from RM 247,900 (around INR 12.25 lakh) to RM 315,700 (around INR 15.60 lakh). The compact SUV will compete with its sibling, the Suzuki Vitara Brezza which was also launched in South Africa recently.

While Toyota SA priced the Starlet hatchback marginally lower than the Suzuki Baleno, the Urban Cruiser is RM 3,000 to 6,000 dearer than its donor model. The Suzuki version of the SUV is available only in two variants whereas Toyota offers three variants of the Urban Cruiser in SA.

Specifications

Just like in India, the Toyota Urban Cruiser is available with a sole naturally aspirated petrol engine. The Suzuki 1.5-liter unit is good for 105 hp and 138 Nm of torque. While the base model is available only with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the mid and high-end variants also offer a 4-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option.

Feature highlights

The Toyota Urban Cruiser features a modified front fascia to impart Toyota-ness to an otherwise unmistakably Suzuki package. The full black interior too has been carried forward from the Vitara Brezza as it is.

Equipment highlights include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child restraint system, Hill Hold Control (only in automatic variants), seat belt reminder for the driver and front passenger, reverse parking sensors and camera, cruise control, cooled glove box, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, split-fold rear seats, 16-inch alloy wheels, etc.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is being offered with a warranty of 3 years / 100,000 km warranty as against the Suzuki Vitara Brezza which is being offered with an introductory offer of 5 years / 200,000 km. Suzuki also offers 4 years / 60,000 service package for its SUV in SA while Toyota is good for 3 years / 45,000 km.

What the Toyota Urban Cruiser lacks in terms of value-for-money will be compensated by the automaker’s much wider presence in the South African market in addition to its stellar reputation for resale value.

The launch of Urban Cruiser in SA is expected to bring in considerable incremental volume for Maruti Suzuki India which manufactures both versions of the compact crossover SUV for global consumption. Back at home, the Maruti Ertiga looks poised to become the third model to adopt Toyota badge.