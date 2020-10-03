Toyota Urban Cruiser New Metallic Brown Colour – First Look

Urban Cruiser is the second product in India, born of the Toyota-Suzuki Motor JV

Toyota Urban Cruiser, the re-badged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been launched in India. Though deliveries are yet to start, the demo cars have started arriving at company showrooms across India. It is presented in three trims of Mid, High and Premium. These variants are based on the VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants of the Maruti Brezza.

Front Fascia Updates

Toyota Urban Cruiser gets some exterior updates so as to set itself apart from its donor model. These changes are limited to the front fascia which follows a new design language on the Urban Cruiser with twin slat grille and more muscular fog lamp housing.

The grille design is similar to that seen on the Toyota Fortuner while the Urban Cruiser also receives redesigned bumpers at the front and rear. The rest of the exteriors are similar to that seen on the Brezza. Colour options include a mono tone Rustic Brown and dual tone colours of Rustic Brown with Sizzling Black Roof and Groovy Orange with Sunny White Roof. Below is a detailed first look video by PR Play, which showcases the new Brown colour, that is unique to Urban Cruiser.

Features

The Toyota Urban Cruiser mid spec variant gets LED lighting all around, dual projector headlamps, fog lamps, body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, black skid plates at the front and rear, body coloured bumpers and door handles, rear spoiler with LED high mount stop lamp, black roof rails and floating roof with roof mounted antenna.

The interiors sport dual tone seats, front and rear adjustable headrests, steering mounted audio controls, climate control with auto AC, cruise control, push button start, steering mounted controls and rear parking camera. Infotainment is via 7 inch Smart PlayCast supported by Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety features on board the Urban Cruiser will be dual front airbags, speed sensitive door lock, anti pinch driver side power window, hill hold control, rear defogger, immobilizer and anti theft security system, ISOFIX child seat restraints, ABS and EBD.

Engine

Being a rebadged Brezza, the Toyota Urban Cruiser gets its power via 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that offers 105 hp power and 138 Nm torque. The manual variant gets mated to a 5 speed gearbox while there is also a 4 speed torque converter and mild hybrid with SHVS technology.

Fuel efficiency is rated at 17.03 km/l for the manual variant going up to 18.76 km/l for the automatic. The company is also offering a 3 year/1 lakh km warranty along with road side assistance. Toyota Urban Cruiser is launched at a starting price of Rs.8.40 lakhs going up to Rs.11.30 lakhs for the top end variant. Below is sales performance of Urban Cruiser rivals in the last month.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser enters a segment currently commanded by the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V and the recently launched Kia Sonet. It will also face added competition once the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are launched in India sometime next year.