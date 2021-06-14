Toyota WagonR Electric (HyRyder EV) In 6 New Colour Options – Render

The Toyota HyRyder, if it makes it to production, is likely to be the automaker’s most affordable model in the Indian lineup

The partnership between Toyota and Suzuki in India started with the latter sharing its IC-engine models with the former, but in the medium term, electric and hybrid vehicles will become the focus. Recently, a prototype of Maruti WagonR EV was spotted with Toyota’s design traits, suggesting that the electric small car will be the next product to be shared between the brands.

Toyota HyRyder

The spotted of the test mule with Toyota branded alloy wheels, and the fact that the automaker has filed a trademark for the name HyRyder, strongly indicates that a Toyota branded WagonR is in the works. Our in-house designer Pratyush Rout has envisioned the Toyota HyRyder though this spyshot-based rendering.

For starters, despite the significantly redesigned front fascia, there is no denying the fact that this car is indeed a WagonR. The tall boy design and boxy proportions makes for a practical battery electric vehicle for India. However, it remains to seen how a barebones A Segment hatchback fit into Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s (TKM) scheme of things.

The two-part LED headlamp design, narrow grille, circular fog lights give the EV an interesting appeal. The profile and rear fascia have been carried forward without much changes. The spyshots also indicated that the dashboard design is identical to that of the existing petrol-powered Maruti WagonR.

Specifications

Not a lot is known about the Maruti Wagon-EV or its Toyota counterpart as of now. We expect the zero emission vehicle to be powered by an AC motor with an output in the ballpark of 35-50 kW. A locally produced lithium-ion battery pack with a range close to 200 km seems like a good option. If both Suzuki and Toyota are to retail this EV, varying battery capacities could be used as differentiators with Toyota version having a longer range.

The Maruti Wagon-R EV / Toyota HyRyder is most likely to be made by Suzuki Motor Corp’s Gujarat manufacturing facility with the lithium ion battery pack made at the Toshiba-Denso-Suzuki partnership facility, also located in Gujarat.

Timeline and Market Positioning

With both the technology and production facilities at their disposal, we think both Maruti and Toyota can go to the market as early as next year if they chose to but they are likely to wait a bit longer to get things right in the first shot.

As far as market positioning goes, the Toyota HyRyder is expected to be the most affordable product in the automaker’s Indian portfolio and it could also be exported to markets like South Africa where the India-made Glanza and Urban Cruiser are also sold.

After failing to sustain the initial success of the Etios B-segment family, Toyota Kirloskar Motor seems to have opted for a much more conservative (non-committal if you will) strategy in terms of product lineup. The automaker keeps its strong selling Fortuner and Innova updated but other than that, its lazy approach of slapping its logo on Maruti cars is unexciting to say the least.