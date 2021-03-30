Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure Makes Global Debut

The updates on the new variant are simply cosmetic both in exterior and interior styling while mechanicals are identical to the standard Yaris Cross

Toyota has earned plaudits from the racing community for its recent launches under its Gazoo Racing Program. Hence, the Japanese automaker has now launched an additional ‘Adventure’ trim on its compact crossover Yaris Cross. The new Yaris Cross made its international debut last year and the latest update gives it a more rugged exterior look.

The new Adventure trim isn’t an outright performance car but gets a visual upgrade in the form of Gazoo Racing treatment which enhances the car’s overall sporty appeal. The upgrades on the UV are very distinct that separates the rest of the Yaris Cross lineup from the Adventure derivative.

Sportier Exterior Styling

For starters, the most easily distinguishing aspects are a new front diffuser and new rear bumper with a more aggressive and muscular design. The side profile gets additional body protection in form of black body claddings and other blacked-out treatments such as ORVMs, roof lining and pillars. The most prominent highlights, however, are silver roof rails and model-specific 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with a dark grey finish.

A similar sporty treatment has been carried forward to its interior as well, with piano-black treatments accompanied by faux leather bucket-style seats and black headlining. A thin strip of decorative gold runs across the inside of door panels along with the centre console.

Premiere Edition Yaris Cross

Toyota will also be introducing a limited-run Premiere Edition model based on the Adventure trim for the first twelve months of its sales. This variant features a number of additional upgrades over the Adventure model such as exclusive leather seat upholstering, 18-inch machined alloy wheels, powered tailgate with kick sensor, dual-tone paint schemes and a head-up display.

Dimensions & Powertrain

In terms of dimensions, the Adventure trim is every bit identical to the standard Yaris Cross. It measures 4180mm in length, 1765mm in width and 1560mm in height which makes it slightly larger than the Yaris hatchback. It offers a wheelbase of 2560mm. The crossover has been built on Toyota’s TNGA-B platform, same as the new Yaris Electric Hybrid. This architecture benefits from a greater ground clearance and a higher driving position.

Yaris Cross Adventure features the same fourth generation Toyota Electric Hybrid technology unit. This powertrain comprises a 1.5-litre petrol Atkinson-cycle engine paired to an electric motor that combine to produce 115 bhp which as the company is sufficient for a compact crossover. An intelligent traction system automatically changes the drivetrain from 2WD to 4WD depending on the quality of terrains.

The Japanese carmaker intends to start accepting bookings for this new variant in the second half of 2021 while deliveries are set to commence from September this year. Its launch in India stands highly improbable.