Toyota Yaris V MT, VX MT, V CVT variants discontinued – New price list

Launched in January 2020 at a starting price of Rs 8.76 lakh, BS6 Toyota Yaris has undergone an upward price revision

As may be recalled, prices were also increased at the time of transitioning from BS4 to BS6. This time around, Yaris prices have been increased in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,68,000. The company has also discontinued certain variants such as V MT, V CVT and VX MT.

Prices of V MT Opt and V CVT Opt variants have been hiked by just Rs 1,000. In comparison, J MT Opt and J CVT Opt are now costlier by Rs 10k. Customers buying G MT Opt and G CVT Opt will have to pay Rs 12k more than earlier. G MT and G CVT variants will now cost Rs 1.20 lakh more. Max price hike of Rs 1.68 lakh is applicable on J MT and J CVT variants.

Yaris may not be the bestselling car in Toyota’s India portfolio, but it does have potential. It competes with rivals such as Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz. New Yaris is offered in sporty dual tone exteriors, something that makes it a definitive head turner on the streets.

BS6 Toyota Yaris Price List – July 2020

Yaris BS6 MT New Price Old Price Diff J (O) 8,86,000 8,76,000 10,000 J 11,08,000 9,40,000 1,68,000 G (O) 9,86,000 9,74,000 12,000 G 11,75,000 10,55,000 1,20,000 V Discontinued 11,74,000 NA V (O) 12,09,000 12,08,000 1,000 VX Discontinued 12,96,000 NA Yaris BS6 CVT New Price Old Price Diff J (O) 9,56,000 9,46,000 10,000 J 11,78,000 10,10,000 1,68,000 G (O) 11,06,000 10,94,000 12,000 G 12,95,000 11,75,000 1,20,000 V Discontinued 12,94,000 NA V (O) 13,29,000 13,28,000 1,000 VX 14,30,000 14,18,000 12,000

Dual tone colour options include Wildfire Red with Attitude Black, Grey Metallic with Attitude Black, Super White with Attitude Black and Silver Metallic with Attitude Black. Some of the key exterior features include glossy black ORVMs, glossy black grille, projector headlamps with line guide and LED DRL, LED tail lamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Toyota Yaris has plush interiors, as can be seen with all-leather seats, elegant waterfall dashboard design, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, and ambient lighting. The car packs in a number of comfort and convenience features such as navigation and gesture control in audio, high solar energy absorbing front windshield, acoustic and vibration control glass, rear sunshade, keyless entry, push start/stop, enhanced rear seat comfort, steering mounted controls, 8-way adjustable power driver seat, and dual rear power outlets (12V).

Powering Yaris is a 1.5 litre petrol engine that churns out 107 ps of max power at 6000 rpm and 140 Nm of max torque at 4200 rpm. Engine is mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or 7 Speed Super CVT-i unit.

In terms of safety, Yaris is equipped with features such as tyre pressure monitoring system, vehicle stability control (VSC), disc brakes on all four wheels, standardized ABS, EBD and BA, reverse camera, hill start assist control, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, and cruise control. Segment first features include 7 SRS airbags and front and rear parking sensors.