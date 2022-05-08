Tractor Retail Sales April 2022 – Mahindra, Swaraj, Sonalika, Eicher, TAFE

Tractor sales increased 26.14 percent YoY to 48,319 units over 38,306 units sold in April 2021 and 746.81 percent over 5,760 units sold in April 2020

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) released Vehicle Retail Data for April 2022 wherein every segment has posted increased demand. The Tractor segment in particular saw 48,319 unit retail sales last month, up 26.14 percent over 38,306 units sold in April 2021. Of course, sales in April 2020 which had dipped to 5,706 units cannot be taken into consideration as it was the first full month of lockdown announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Improved buyer sentiments across the rural sector has seen increased sales of tractors in the past month. Forecasts of a normal monsoon, the upcoming marriage season and better crop realization have all contributed to this increase in demand. Every tractor OEM has posted a YoY growth in retail sales.

Tractor Retail Sales April 2022

Mahindra was the best-selling tractor maker on this list with 10,699 unit sales in April 2022. This was an increase over 8,068 units sold in April 2021. Market share increased to 22.14 percent from 21.06 percent YoY. Mahindra Swaraj Division also saw retail sales increase to 8,064 units in April 2022, up from 6,225 units sold in April 2021. Market share currently stands at 16.69 percent from 16.25 percent held in the same month last year.

At No. 3 was Sonalika Tractors which is owned and operated by International Tractors Limited. Retail sales stood at 5,808 units last month. This was a YoY increase over 4,720 units sold in April 2021 while market share dipped to 12.02 percent from 12.32 percent held in April 2021. Sonalika has recently launched the new ‘Sikander RX 50 DLX’ tractor. This is a fully customized tractor as per crop and region centric requirements for the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Next in line was TAFE Limited with retail sales of 5,522 units, up from 4,510 units sold in April 2021. Market share dipped marginally on a YoY basis to 11.43 percent from 11.77 percent held in the same month last year.

Escorts, John Deere, Eicher

Tractor retail sales of Escorts Limited stood at 5,011 units in April 2022, up from 4,542 units sold in April 2021. Market share dipped to 10.37 percent from 11.86 percent YoY. John Deere retail sales increased to 4,167 units YoY from 3,229 units sold in April 2021 while market share went up to 8.62 percent from 8.43 percent YoY.

In April 2022, Eicher tractor sales improved to 3,149 units from 2,234 units sold in April 2021. Market share went up to 6.52 percent from 5.83 percent YoY.

The list also included CNH Industrial with 1,906 units sold last month and Kubota Agri Machinery with 1,151 units sold in April 2022. Force Motors (367 units), VST Tillers (346 units), Indo Farm (327 units) and Captain Tractors (143 units) completed this list while there were other tractor OEMs that contributed 1,659 units to retail sales, up from 1,498 units sold in April 2021.