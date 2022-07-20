Tractor Sales June 2022 – Mahindra, Swaraj, Sonalika, Escorts, Eicher

Tractor retail sales increased by 9.66 percent YoY to 57,340 units in June 2022

As per data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex national body of Automobile Retail Industry in India, total retail tractor sales recorded 57,340 units in June 2022 as compared to 52,289 units sold in June 2021 thus relating to a 9.66 percent growth. It was also a 25.30 percent growth over 45,763 units sold in June 2020 and a 40.01 percent increase from 40,954 units sold in June 2019.

The segment grew following good prices for Rabi crops, rising cash flows with farmers and Government’s approval of increase in MSP for all Kharif crops. The normal monsoons and bumper Kharif crop has also led to a more positive sentiment among farmers in the country.

Tractor Sales June 2022 – Mahindra No 1

Mahindra topped the sales charts with retail sales of 13,191 units in June 2022, up from 11,636 units sold in June 2021 relating to a 13.36 percent growth. The company commanded a 23 percent market share in June 2022 up from 22.25 percent held in June 2021. At the end of June 2022, Mahindra Tractors rolled out its 3,00,000th Telangana-made tractor from the company’s facility in Zaheerabad.

Mahindra Swaraj Division saw retail sales at 9,637 units in June 2022, up 14.10 percent over 8,446 units sold in June 2021. Market share increased marginally to 16.81 percent from 16.15 percent YoY.

TAFE Limited retail sales were at 7,389 units in June 2022 relating to a YoY increase of 14.10 percent over 6,476 units sold in June 2021. Market share dipped 0.50 percent from 12.89 percent to 12.39 percent YoY.

International Tractors Limited, (Sonalika) recorded retail sales at 6,947 units in June 2022, up from 6,689 units sold in June 2021. Market share dipped to 12.12 percent from 12.79 percent held in June 2021. Escort tractor sales dipped 6.41 percent YoY to 6,060 units in June 2022 from 6,475 units sold in June 2021. Market share also fell to 10.57 percent from 12.38 percent YoY.

Retail sales of John Deere were up 17.66 percent to 4,517 units in June 2022 from 3,839 unit retail sales in June 2021 while Eicher Tractors reported retail sales at 3,289 units in June 2022 up from 3,075 units sold in June 2021. Eicher PRIMA G3 Series range of premium tractors are available in a 40 – 60 hp range and boasts of contemporary styling and the latest in technology and comfort.

CNH International, Kubota, Force Motors

CNH International with retail sales of 2,110 units in June 2022 suffered a de-growth over 2,243 units sold in June 2021. Kubota (1,404 units), Force Motors (410 units) and VST Tillers (339 units) each posted a YoY growth as did Indo Farm (307 units) and Captain Tractors (199 units). There were also other tractor manufacturers who added 1,541 units to total retail sales in the past month, down from 1,686 units retailed in June 2021.