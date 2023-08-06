Tragic Demise of 13 year old Bike Racer At Madras International Circuit

Emerging Star Cut Short: Shreyas Hareesh’s Untimely Passing

The world of motorcycle racing has been plunged into sorrow as the promising young talent, Shreyas Hareesh, met a tragic end at the Madras International Circuit during Round 3 of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC). The 13-year-old prodigy had been making waves in the two-wheeler racing scene and was considered an emerging star. His untimely demise has left a void in the racing community, robbing it of a potential future world champion.

Born on July 26, 2010, Shreyas, a student at Bengaluru’s Kensri School, emerged as a rising star with numerous National level victories, notably clinching four consecutive wins in the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship’s rookie category this season.

Rising Through Triumph: Shreyas Hareesh’s Journey

Hareesh’s journey was marked by remarkable achievements and a relentless pursuit of his dreams. Despite his tender age, he had already etched his name in the annals of racing history. The MiniGP India championship was his stepping stone, where he clinched victory and was subsequently chosen to represent the nation in the world finals. This triumph highlighted his extraordinary skills and the potential to compete on an international stage.

Hareesh’s journey to the racing world’s pinnacle had been a remarkable one. Making his debut in the INMRC at the age of 11, he shattered age-related barriers and emerged as a force to be reckoned with. His determination and unwavering focus on the track earned him multiple victories and accolades. His triumph in the FIM MiniGP World Series India showcased his ability to compete on a global platform, setting the stage for a promising career.

Tragedy Strikes: The Fatal Crash

Competing in the TVS Rookie class of the INMRC, tragedy struck on the race track as Hareesh, who started from the pole position had a crash exiting turn 1. Despite immediate medical attention and efforts to save him, the young racer succumbed to a fatal head injury. The loss has been deeply felt by the racing community, with heartfelt condolences pouring in from all corners.

The Motorsports Club of Chennai (MMSC), in light of this tragic incident, made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the racing events for the weekend. The president of MMSC, Ajit Thomas, expressed the collective sorrow of the racing community and extended heartfelt condolences to Hareesh’s family. The loss serves as a grim reminder of the risks associated with the exhilarating sport.

2nd Fatality This Year At Madras International Circuit

Tragically, this marks the second fatality in Indian motorsport this year. In January, the racing community mourned the loss of KE Kumar, a revered 59-year-old racer. Following a crash during the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit, Kumar passed away in hospital, leaving a somber reminder of the risks that accompany the exhilarating pursuit of speed and competition.