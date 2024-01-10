Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed – More Oomph Than Trident, Tiger Sport

Upon launch, Triumph Daytona 660 will take on rivals such as Kawasaki Ninja 650, Honda CBR650R and upcoming Yamaha R7

Triumph will start the new year with Daytona 660, scheduled to make its global debut on 9th January. The fully-faired bike has been spotted multiple times on road tests at overseas locations. Upcoming Thruxton 400 based on Speed 400 will launch in India. However, there’s a good possibility that the Daytona 660 could be introduced in India.

Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed

Triumph Daytona 660 will be looking to bring back the excitement and allure, associated with the earlier Daytona model 675R. It was a powerful bike, producing 128 bhp of max power. However, it was discontinued in 2017 due to low demand and stricter emission norms.

Daytona 660 teasers reveal a dominating street presence with split headlamps and an aggressive front fascia. The bike has layered fairing, which is aesthetically pleasing and also supports functional needs such as handling and engine cooling. There are a few semblances with Honda CBR650R, especially with side profile.

Some of the key highlights include a large windscreen, front-cowl-mounted sporty rear-view mirrors, sculpted fuel tank, sporty graphics and decals, split seat design and underbelly exhaust. Some exciting colour options will be available. Users can expect a comfortable riding stance, suitable for urban streets.

Triumph Daytona 660 specs, performance

Triumph Daytona 660 will be built on the same platform as Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660. Powering the bike will be a 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline 3-cylinder engine that generates 95 bhp of max power and very nice 69 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Performance metrics are the highest when compared to other 660cc bikes from Triumph.

Daytona 660 is primed to deliver the most exhilarating performance. This is in line with Daytona’s sporty character. Hi-tech equipment onboard Daytona 660 may include traction control, riding modes and a bi-directional quick shifter. As compared to Tiger Sport 660 which has riding modes of Road and Rain, Daytona 660 could get an additional race-focused riding mode.

Much of the hardware is borrowed from other 660c bikes from Triumph. Suspension system boasts Showa 41 mm USD forks at front and Showa mono-shock with preload adjustment at rear. Braking setup onboard Trident 660 comprises twin 310 mm floating discs at front and a single 220 mm disc at rear. Dual-channel ABS will be standard.

Triumph Daytona 660 price

Triumph Daytona 660 has a colour TFT multifunction instrument console. A range of features is present such as a smartphone connectivity, navigation and maybe tyre pressure monitoring system as an accessory. 17-inch wheels are standard and wrapped with 120/70 front and 180/55 rear tyres.

As far as pricing is concerned, Triumph Daytona 660 maybe priced around Rs. 9 lakh to Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-sh). For reference, Trident 660 is available at a starting price of Rs 8.12 lakh. In comparison, Tiger Sport 660 is priced at Rs 9.34 lakh. Daytona 660 prices will be closer to that of Tiger Sport 660. With its premium pricing, Daytona 660 will cater to a niche customer base.