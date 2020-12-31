Tiger 850 Sport Debuts On Triumph India Website – Price Reveal Soon

Upon its launch, Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will rival the likes of Kawasaki Versys 1000 and the upcoming KTM 790 Adventure

Triumph Motorcycles unveiled the Tiger 850 Sport over a month ago and now the British bikemaker has listed its upcoming middleweight adventure tourer on its official India website. Upon its launch, Tiger 850 Sport will serve as the brand’s entry-level motorcycle and positioned below Tiger 900.

According to the company, Tiger 850 Sport has been primarily targeted at an audience which is still relatively new to biking at a more affordable rate. It caters to the demands of consumers who do not seek overloaded technical gizmos on its equipment yet provides strong performance for a thrilling ride.

Powertrain & Tranmission

The name would suggest that it is a scaled-down version of Tiger 900, however, that is not the case as it is essentially the same bike. It is powered by the same 888cc in-line three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with T-Plane crankshaft which also powers Tiger 900. However, Triumph has detuned the output of this unit to produce 84 bhp and at 8,500 rpm and 82 Nm at 6,500 which is 10 bhp and 5 Nm less than its older sibling.

Triumph has done this to make it a more approachable option for first-time riders. This unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch for smoother gear shifts. This motor also ensures a more linear delivery of power.

Dynamics

This iteration of the ADV tourer has been developed more for road-focused touring rather than trail bashing off-road adventures. Therefore, it receives road-biased tyres and a non-adjustable suspension setup. It is offered with a 45mm upside-down forks at front with 180mm travel and gas pressurised manual preload adjustment mono-shock at rear with a travel of 170mm from Marzocchi.

Anchorage duties are handled by a pair of 320 mm front discs with monoblock 4-piston Brembo Stylema callipers and a 255 mm single disc with Brembo single-piston sliding calliper at rear. These are assisted by dual-channel ABS. Tiger 850 rolls on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels with 100/90 and 150/70 profile of tyres wrapped around.

Features on offer

In terms of electronic aids, Triumph has thrown in two riding modes- road and rain, with Ride-by-wire throttle and switchable traction control. Its list of features also consists of an all-LED lighting setup with DRLs, an adjustable windscreen, a USB charging port and a five-inch TFT instrument display which provides crucial readouts from odometer, speedometer, trip meter, etc. Apart from these, Triumph will also offer a number of optional accessories packages to spruce up the Tiger 850.

Launch of Tiger 850 in India will be preceded by the launch of the all-new Trident 660 which is expected to hit showrooms in a few days time. As far as pricing goes, Tiger 850 Sport is likely to be priced around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The British brand recently revealed that it has lined up nine new models for the Indian market which will be launched in the space of the next six months.