Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Launch Price Rs 11.95L – Bookings Open At 50k

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport sits below Tiger 900 GT to become the new entry level model of the range

Triumph Motorcycle India has launched the new Tiger 850 Sport in the country replacing the base Tiger 900 in the company lineup. It is a more road focused model and gets its power from a 888cc in-line triple engine. It is priced from Rs 11.95 lakhs ex-sh. Bookings are open online, as well as at dealers for Rs 50k deposit.

Dual Colour Options and Riding Modes

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be the company’s entry-level offering in the adventure motorcycle segment. It was revealed globally in November 2020 and detailed recently on the company’s Indian website. Tiger 850 Sport will be seen in dual colour options of Graphite and Diablo Red and Graphite and Caspian Blue.

The adventure tourer offers two riding modes namely Rain and Road. Tiger 850 Sport also gets a switchable traction control system. Underpinned by a lightweight modular frame, bolt on aluminum sub frame the new base variant weighs a total of 192 kg.

On board features include LED lighting at the front and rear, a 5 inch full TFT screen, 19 inch front and 17 inch rear blacked out alloy wheels best suited for mild off-roading and highway rides, and dual channel ABS. The adventure tourer also sports a large fuel tank, and for better on-board ergonomics and rider comfort, a generously proportioned seat and swept back handlebars.

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Engine

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is powered by a 888cc, liquid cooled, in-line triple engine offering 85 hp power at 8,500 rpm and 82 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6 speed unit with slip and assist clutch. This engine claims to offer smooth and linear power at lower engine speeds and across rev range.

Suspension setup includes 45mm Marzocchi USD fork in the front and gas charged monoshock at the rear with manual preload adjustment. Braking is taken care of by Brembo Stylema system measuring 320 mm in the front and 255 mm at the rear. The entry level Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will compete against the BMW F 750 GS in its segment and with the upcoming KTM 890 Adventure that is slated to launch later this year.

Triumph India In 2021

Mr. Shoeb Farooq, Business Head – Triumph Motorcycles India said: “We are excited to introduce the new member of the Tiger family; Triumph Motorcycles have been dominating the premium adventure segment in the country since the first Tiger made its way to the Indian shores and now with the launch of the new Tiger 850 sport, we extend the Tiger portfolio to 4 purposefully different motorcycles, at the same time strengthening our commitment to catering to premium adventure motorcyclists in the country.”

Triumph Motorcycle entered 2021 with the launch of the Speed Triple 1200 RS on 26th Jan at INR 16.95 lakhs. The 1200RS is limited to just 30 units and bookings are on first-come-first-serve basis. Deliveries will commence by March end. The company also plans to bring in the more affordable Trident 660 by March 2021. Pre-bookings for Trident 660 are open at all Triumph India dealerships at an initial amount of INR 50,000.