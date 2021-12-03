Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Bookings Open At Rs 50k

Upon its launch in India, it will rival other middleweight ADV tourers such as Kawasaki Versys 650 and Suzuki V-Strom 650

Back in Oct this year, the all new Triumph Tiger 660 Sport made its global debut in the UK. It is the new entry-level Tiger in the company line-up, their most affordable Tiger yet. Tiger Sport 660 is based on the same frame as the brand’s latest naked streetfighter- Trident 660.

With India being one of the key markets for the company, the launch of new ADV motorcycle is going to take place soon. Ahead of that, Triumph India has started accepting bookings for the Tiger Sport 660. Pre-bookings amount for Triumph Tiger 660 Sport is kept at Rs 50,000.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 – Brand New Attire

Triumph Trident, the new entry-level middleweight naked bike was launched in India earlier this year and is priced at a range of Rs 6.95 lakh to Rs 7.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Coming back to Tiger Sport 660, the bike is a road-biased tourer whereas a full-fledged hardcore Adventure version of the same is also expected to make its debut at a later stage.

The images reveal that Tiger Sport 660 gets a very sharp front fascia which is distinct from the larger and more powerful Tiger-branded ADVs. It also features signature styling elements such as a half-faired design with a tall windscreen underlining the design of a contemporary ADV tourer.

Upfront, Tiger Sport gets a twin LED headlamp setup with LED DRLs and LED turn indicators. At first glance, design of Tiger Sport 660 reminds us of Japanese adventure bikes but it also borrows certain cues from Tiger Sport 850.

Updated Ergonomics, Hardware

In comparison to Trident, Tiger Sport 660 will have a more upright and comfortable riding position with taller handlebars, longer seat and neutral set footpegs. This would make it an ideal choice for long-distance touring. As mentioned earlier, it gets the same underpinnings as Trident 660 featuring the same frame, however, suspension offers slightly more travel to do justice to its ADV characteristic.

That said other hardware configurations such as braking setup, wheels and adjustable levers are identical to Trident. Speaking of hardware, suspension is sourced from Showa which will comprise 41mm inverted forks up front and mono-shock at rear. Braking is via twin discs in the front and single disc at the rear.

Powertrain Specs

Tiger Sport is powered by the same 660cc liquid-cooled inline triple motor which also propels Trident 660. This engine dishes out 80 bhp at 10,250rpm and peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,250rpm. It will be paired with a six-speed gearbox. It is heavier than its naked streetfighter counterpart thanks to the rear subframe and additional fairing. Expect launch price in the range of Rs 7.5 lakhs, ex-sh.