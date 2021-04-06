Triumph Trident 660 Launched In India At Rs 6.95 Lakh – 4 Colours

First unveiled as a concept prototype for the London Design Museum in August of 2020, Triumph Trident 660 has quickly transitioned to its production-spec version

After officially launching the Bonneville range, Triumph has launched the entry-entry level naked bike- Trident 660 for the Indian market. The naked streetfighter which was recently launched in Malaysia has been priced at INR 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This is the same price tag which got leaked last month.

Pre-bookings of the Trident 660 started in November last year at a token amount of Rs 50,000, shortly after it made its India debut. Since then, it has launched in various international markets across the world. The bike will be available as a CKD unit in India. This entry-level Triumph has been designed and developed keeping in mind the younger section of riders.

Styling & Features

Starting with its design, the Trident 660 commands a sporty and muscular stance with a neo-classic stance. With this motorcycle, the British automaker has paid tribute to the original Trident of 1968 which kickstarted the era of three-cylinder motors.

The prominent design highlights include a retro-style round LED headlamp, a curvy dual-tone fuel tank with knee pads, an under-belly exhaust, and a single-piece seat with a sleek and stubby tail section. It can also be fitted with a host of optional accessories.

The new Trident comes with a bunch of rider assist features such as full LED lighting, a single-pod TFT instrument console, smartphone connectivity, ride-by-wire throttle, two riding modes (Road and Rain) and switchable traction control. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped around by Michelin Road 5 tyres.

Stopping duties are taken care of by dual-disc brakes at front and a single disc at rear and which are powered by Nissin sliding piston calipers while safety net is provided by dual-channel ABS as standard fitment.

Mechanical Specs

It is built on a tubular steel perimeter frame which is equipped with an aluminium swing-arm. Suspension duties are handled by Showa 41mm upside-down forks at front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at rear. As far as performance is concerned, it draws its power from a 660cc liquid-cooled, in-line, 3-cylinder engine which pushes out an impressive 80 bhp at 10,250rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. This unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Trident 660 has been made available in four colour options namely Silver Ice and Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black and Matt Silver Ice, Crystal White and Sapphire Black. Triumph is offering a 2-year unlimited kilometer warranty in addition to attractive finance schemes with a minimum EMI of Rs 9,999. In India, it directly competes against Kawasaki Z650.