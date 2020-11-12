Triumph Used Motorcycles With Warranty – Now Available In India

Triumph will cover the motorcycles with unlimited kms warranty for one year from date of purchase

Triumph Motorcycles has introduced a new premium pre-owned motorcycle program called ‘Triumph Approved’. This program is being presented via all the company dealerships in India while a dedicated website – https://www.triumphapproved.in/ is also set apart for this purpose.

You can avail the entire range of Triumph motorcycles under this new venture. These includes the Street Twin, Bonneville, Tiger, Street Triple, etc. Every approved Triumph pre-owned bike will come in with 1 year unlimited mileage warranty, 1 year road side assistance, certified vehicle quality check, full service history and vehicle history.

The company will also offer valid PUC along with finance options to buyers and will even facilitate transfer of ownership. Each pre-owned Triumph motorcycle will be put through a series of check lists so as to ensure that the new customer receives a genuine Triumph experience.

Mr. Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India has detailed the ‘Triumph Approved’ program and feels that this will attract new buyers into the Triumph fold, allowing them to realize their dream of owning a Triumph bike at more affordable prices. The Triumph range in India currently includes BS6 compliant bikes in the Modern Classic, Adventure and Roadster categories and comprises the iconic Rocket 3R and Rocket 3GT.

Upcoming Launches

Triumph Motorcycles is also set to launch new products in India. The Trident was introduced last month and bookings have opened at a token amount of Rs.50,000. The Trident will officially launch sometime in March 2021 and will come in as a CKD unit with price expected at around Rs.7 lakhs.

The Triumph Trident will be powered by a 660cc unit offering 81 hp power and 64 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed gearbox. The Triumph Trident will rival the Kawasaki Z650 and Honda CB650 in India.

Globally, the company is also set to introduce a new Tiger variant. Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be unveiled on November 17, 2020, is expected to go on sale early 2021 and has already been teased on the company website. It will be an all-new adventure-touring motorcycle and will be seen with twin LED headlamps with LED DRLs, adjustable windscreen, tall fuel tank, step up seats and wire spoke rims.

The new Tiger 850 will draw a strong resemblance to the Tiger 900 which is currently offered in four variants. Tiger 850 will be an entry level model and will take on the likes of BMW F900XR and Yamaha Tracer 900. Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will also compete with the recently launched Ducati Multistrada 950 S priced at Rs.15.49 lakhs here.