Truck Carrying Train Coach Crashes Near Bihar’s Bhagalpur Railway Station

From Plane to Train: Bihar’s Unusual Transportation Incidents Continue

In a bizarre series of transportation mishaps, Bihar witnessed yet another peculiar incident as a truck carrying a train coach met with an accident near the Bhagalpur railway station on Sunday. The incident occurred near the Lohiya Bridge, causing a significant traffic jam in the area. Video of the accident has now gone viral.

Video goes viral

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the accident. According to authorities, the truck lost control and collided with one of the railings of the Lohiya Bridge, leading to the crash.

Vikas Choubey, DRM (Malda Division), explained that the mishap was a result of the shifting process of a scrapped coach destined to become part of a new restaurant within the railway complex. “This was essentially a road accident during the transportation of the coach. The agency responsible for opening the eatery was in the process of shifting the coach,” Choubey informed reporters.

The incident drew the attention of a large number of curious onlookers, exacerbating the traffic congestion on the nearby roads. However, with the coordinated efforts of local police and railway officials, the congestion was eventually cleared, easing the situation for commuters.

Prior Incident and Safety Concerns

This incident comes merely days after another unusual occurrence where a scrapped plane being transported from Lucknow to Assam got wedged under the Piprakothi bridge in East Champaran’s Motihari on Friday. The incident involving the plane garnered significant attention after footage went viral on social media platforms.

Transportation-related accidents involving oversized or unconventional cargo often pose unique challenges, highlighting the need for careful planning and execution to prevent such incidents in the future. Authorities are expected to conduct thorough investigations into both incidents to ensure the safe transportation of such large and unusual cargo in the future.

The incidents have served as a reminder of the complexities and potential risks involved in moving oversized objects, urging for heightened precautions and safety measures during transportation on roadways. Local authorities are actively working to address safety concerns and streamline transportation procedures to prevent similar mishaps from occurring in the future.

