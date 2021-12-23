TVS Apache 165 RP Launched – New Colour, 19.2 PS Power, All Details

While performance tweaks are the primary highlight, TVS Apache RTR 165 RP also gets some visual updates

Motorcycles in TVS Apache range are already known for their superior performance. To supply an extra dose of adrenalin for enthusiasts, TVS has now launched Apache RTR 165 RP. Performance-oriented TVS Apache 165 RP price is Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-sh. Existing RTR 160 4V disc variant is available at a starting price of Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

This is a race tuned machine, and is based on RTR 160 4V, one of the popular Apache motorcycles. TVS Apache 165 RP is a limited edition motorcycle, with only 200 units on offer. Bookings of TVS Apache 165 RP have opened. It is possible that other Apache motorcycles could also get their respective ‘Race Performance’ or RP versions at a later date.

TVS Apache 165 RP – key updates

As expected, TVS Apache 165 RP will utilize a rebored and retuned version of the 159.7cc engine that currently does duty on RTR 160 4V. These tweaks has resulted in additional power and torque. The Apache 165 RP is powered by a 164.9cc single cylinder engine, which delivers 14.12 kW @ 10000 rpm (19.2 PS@10000 rpm) and 14.2 Nm @ 8750 RPM. This makes it the most powerful motorcycle in the segment.

In comparison, the current RTR 160 4V, the oil cooled, SOHC engine makes 17.55 ps of max power at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. This is available when the Sport ride mode is engaged. Power and torque output is reduced to 15.64 ps / 14.14 Nm in Urban and Rain mode.

Engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Apache 165 RP will be using the same gearbox. As the weight of the bike remains largely unchanged, TVS Apache 165 RP has improved power-to-weight ratio of 0.095 kW/kg. It remains to be seen if TVS Apache 165 RP will continue with the existing ride modes or gets a new or additional ride modes.

As of now, RTR 160 4V utilizes a double cradle frame integrated with telescopic forks at front and a monoshock unit at rear. The same is being utilized by the Apache 165. In other updates, the bike may be equipped with TVS SmartXonnect connectivity suite.

Regular Apache 160 is offered in both drum and disc brake variants are available. In comparison, Apache 165 RP gets disc brakes at both ends as standard. It is only offered with rear disc option, and gets a larger 240mm rear disc setup for improved braking performance. Dual-channel ABS is also standard.

TVS Apache 165 RP – cosmetic updates

To highlight its superior capabilities, TVS Apache 165 RP gets special decals and graphics on the fuel tank and fairing. It is only offered in single colour scheme (combination of Blue, Red and White), as shown in the images. The existing RTR 160 4V is available in colour options of Matte Black, Knight Black, Metallic Blue and Racing Red.

Features that are expected to be carried forward from RTR 160 4V include LED headlamp with LED DRLs, rear-view mirrors, anti-theft wave bite key, adjustable levers and double barrel exhaust.