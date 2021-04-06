TVS Apache 200 Modified Into An ADV – With Parts From Pulsar, Xpulse

This TVS Apache RTR 200 4V derives most of its aftermarket components either from Hero Xpulse 200 or Bajaj Pulsar NS200

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is one the sportiest commuter bikes currently available in India. It is extremely efficient in daily commutes as well as the occasional twists and curls of a racing track. It is this very versatility of the naked streetfighter which makes it very popular in the aftermarket industry.

Usually, Apache 200 owners customise their bikes to extract more out of their engine and tweak the suspension a little in order to utilise it as a full-fledged track machine. However, in this latest example, the owner of RTR 200 has taken a different approach and made more tweaks to its design to give it a whole new look.

A detailed video of all modifications done on the motorcycle has been covered on a video uploaded on YouTube by “Bigbang Biker”. Going by its looks, one can easily gauge that there have been a considerable number of updates on the stock bike. The most significant of them is the suspension setup that has been sourced from Hero Xpulse 200, the most affordable adventure bike in India.

Updated Suspension, Powertrain Setup

The stock telescopic forks at front and mono-shock at rear have been replaced by the one available in Xpulse 200 which offer a lot more travel of 190mm and 170mm. This not only helps Apache to travel on rough and undulated paths with ease but also raises the ground clearance of the motorcycle making it suitable for off-road trails. Another major modification is the fuel supply system.

This model of RTR 200 4V is a BS4 iteration hence in its stock form it is equipped with a carburetor. Instead of the stock unit, the owner has replaced it with a Bajaj Pulsar NS200 carb which has been tuned in line with a new K&N air filter. The rider footpegs installed in this modified RTR 200 have been borrowed from Royal Enfield Himalayan whereas the turn indicators and rearview mirrors have been carried forward from KTM Duke.

Updated Cosmetics

Further, some other changes have been made to the bike’s ergonomics in order to enhance long-distance touring capabilities. This includes a single-piece handlebar that replaces the clip-on units on the stock motorcycle.

The front fender seems to be an aftermarket unit along with a new tinted screen visor and knuckle guards. Apart from these, it now rolls on dual-purpose tyres and gets a set of auxiliary lights. Other nifty additions to the bike include hazard lights, a mobile holder, a smartphone charger, and various body decals.

Powertrain Specs

The current Apache RTR 200 4V draws its power from a 197.75cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled mill with fuel-injection which pumps out 20.2 bhp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 16.8 Nm at 7,500rpm. This unit is mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. As per our previous reports, TVS is also planning to launch an adventure motorcycle named Raider in India which is either going to be based on Apache RR 310 or RTR 200 4V.