TVS Apache 310 ADV Render Based On BMW G310GS – New Fiero ?

TVS Apache 310 ADV if launched, will be powered by the same 312cc as the BMW G 310 GS

TVS recently launched the Ronin scrambler-style motorcycle in India. It comes with a unique mix of characters from scrambler, cruiser and street bikes in one. It doesn’t blend together well though as it tries to place its feet (tyre, in this case) on three different boats at the same time.

Ronin launch left us thinking as to why TVS did not launch an ADV, which is all the rage in India currently. So much so, that manufacturers like Honda and Suzuki are making pseudo ADVs just to go halfway at least towards the adventure-tourer genre.

Compared to creating Ronin, TVS could have created an ADV motorcycle using far less resources. They could have used the current Apache 200 platform to make an ADV to rival the likes of Hero Xpulse 200 or used their Apache 310 platform and made something to take on KTM 390 ADV.

TVS Apache 310 GS ADV

Until now, it was believed that TVS was not launching an ADV based on the 310 platform because BMW had one on offer on the same platform. It is on this platform that TVS had a fully faired motorcycle on offer, while BMW had a naked and ADV on offer. But with the recent launch of BMW G 310 RR, which is basically a rebadged Apache 310, it is likely that we will get to see a rebadged Apache 310 ADV, based on G310GS.

Rendering artist Pratyush Raut has digitally imagined TVS Apache 310 ADV, and given it the name TVS Fiero 310. You can call it TVS Apache GS 310, but we doubt if BMW will be happy to share their GS tag. Please note that the renderings in this post are created by an independent artist and are not commissioned or approved by TVS.

This reverse-inclined 312.2 cc firecracker single-cylinder engine makes 33.52 bhp of power at 9,700 RPM and 27.3 Nm of torque at 7,700 RPM. It is mated to a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox and gets modern technology like ride-by-wire throttle enabling creep mode. TVS Apache GS 310 ADV weighs a decent 174 kg which increases the power-to-weight ratio when compared to other track-focused machines.

Specs & Pricing

It gets a low 810 mm seat height helping shorter riders to get on and off the motorcycle. BMW recently updated the colour schemes on the G 310 GS. Our render of TVS Apache 310 GS gets three shades inspired by TVS Apache RR 310. A Slick Red, which resembles the Racing Red colour, a Stealth Black resembling the Titanium Black colour TVS offers on Apache RR 310.

The third colour is something of our own imagination which we call, Minimalist White. Unlike the other two shades that play with black and red splashes on the trellis frame, tank and other places, Minimalist White is entirely blacked out: Except for the fuel tank that gets a white shade and the red frame tubes. This looks the best according to me at least as it brings out the purest colours on earth, Black, White and Red.

TVS hasn’t confirmed if they have an ADV on their cards yet. But it is a glaring omission from one of the largest mainstream motorcycle manufacturers in India. If TVS goes this route and launches a rebranded BMW, it could be priced lower than the G310GS, which is priced at about Rs 3.1 lakh, ex-sh currently.