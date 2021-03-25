TVS Apache 310 Render Based On Ntorq Design Language

One of the bestselling 125cc scooters, TVS Ntorq is popular for its sporty, dominating profile

Rendering artists are known for their boundless imagination and we have seen some really awe-inspiring transformations from these folks. Whether it’s adding new design elements, new colours, creating concept models or imagining next-gen variants of popular vehicles, automotive artists have always delighted us with their brilliant creations.

The latest comes from Kerala-based Abin Design, who has carried out a remarkable rendering of a fully-faired sports bike based on the popular TVS Ntorq 125 scooter.

TVS Ntorq sports bike – key features

For this rendering project, the primary inspiration has been derived from Race Edition TVS Ntorq. There are two colour options for Race Edition, Red with Black and Yellow with Black. It’s the yellow colour theme that has been chosen for the rendered TVS Ntorq sports bike.

It’s clear from the rendering that special care has been taken to retain the core theme of TVS Ntorq scooter. At the front, the rendered sports bike has an aggressive profile, quite similar to Ntorq scooter.

The motorcycle’s headlight gets T-shaped DRLs, which are derived from Ntorq scooter’s tail lamp. The front turn indicators have been moved to the side fairing and wind screen has been increased in size to match the motorcycle’s bigger proportions.

Talking about the side profile, we can see that the sports bike’s engine cowl section is similar to the floorboard area of Ntorq scooter. Other similarities include trendy rear view mirrors, sporty stubby muffler, and 3D Ntorq logo.

There’s an addition of a curved swingarm that gives a distinctive identity to the sports bike. Rendered Ntorq sports bike has red accents and graphics, which further enhance the bike’s visual appeal.

There are specific features that appear to be borrowed from TVS Apache RR310 motorcycle. These include the handlebar, golden USD front forks, fuel tank, seat design, and front and rear fenders.

Possible engine option for Ntorq sports bike

If this rendering could come alive and if it were to use a TVS engine, it would most probably borrow the one offered with Apache 310. The 312.2cc liquid cooled, single cylinder, reverse inclined engine is capable of delivering 34 ps of max power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. This is available when the motorcycle is used in Sport or Track riding mode. Performance output drops to 25.8 ps / 25 Nm when Urban or Rain mode is engaged.

Rendered Ntorq sports bike could have top speed similar to RR310 that can reach 160 kmph in Sport and Track mode and 125 kmph in Urban and Rain mode. Acceleration can also be close to Apache RR310 that can reach 0-100 kmph in 7.17 seconds.