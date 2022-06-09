TVS Apache Based BMW RR310 New Colours – White, Black Teased

BMW is getting ready to launch a new 310cc motorcycle, based on the Apache 310 – Here is a new teaser

As part of the collaboration between BMW and TVS, a new BMW-branded fully-faired bike will debut on July 15. The new bike will be aiming to replicate the success that Apache RR310 has had in this segment.

In the 300cc segment, BMW currently offers the G310R naked roadster and G310GS adventure tourer. All these bikes are manufactured at TVS plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The new BMW bike will also be manufactured at the same facility.

BMW 310RR styling

It is expected that the BMW 310 RR carries a different design, and is not a rebadged Apache 310. The latest teaser gives a closer look at the bottom half of the motorcycle, and it does same as the Apache 310. Alloys, exhaust unit, suspension setup, etc is all same.

But it could have a top half with unique styling. Shot at the BIC, the new teaser gives a sneak look at the front, and it does look different than the Apache 310. It also confirms the presence of two colour options – One is a Black, the other is White.

BMW’s new fully faired 310cc bike could borrow styling from its litre-class sibling – S1000RR. Some key features include a pointy front cowl for reduced drag, sleek LED DRLs, compact windscreen with mounted rear view mirrors, sculpted fuel tank and side fairing, prominent engine cowl and sharp tail section. The bike could get an underbelly exhaust to reduce clutter and achieve design symmetry.

Another differentiating factor for BMW 310RR will be its unique colour options. It will have the signature BMW theme that utilizes a dynamic mix of blue, red and white shades. Making it even sportier will be the golden shaded USD forks. In comparison, colour options for Apache RR310 include Titanium Black and Racing Red. Both versions are equipped with golden USD forks.

Even though BMW’s version of the 310cc sports bike will be costlier than Apache RR310, the company will try to quote a competitive price. To reduce costs, much of the equipment will be borrowed from Apache RR310. BMW recently posted a teaser that revealed the tail lights of the new bike. This tail light is exactly the same as used with Apache RR310.

Upcoming BMW 310 RR, based on Apache 310 – New teaser pic.twitter.com/unOIHJ6LmH — RushLane (@rushlane) June 9, 2022

BMW 310RR engine

Powering BMW 310RR will be the 312.2cc, liquid cooled, 4-valve motor, currently in use with Apache RR310. Power and torque output varies based on the ride mode selected. In Sport and Track mode, power output is 34 PS at 9,700 rpm whereas torque is 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm.

In Urban and Rain mode, the numbers drop to 25.8 PS and 25 Nm. Engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and comes with a slipper clutch. Apache RR310 has top speed of 160 kmph and can achieve 0-100 kmph in 7.17 seconds.

Suspension and braking systems onboard BMW 310RR are expected to be the same as that of Apache RR310. The latter utilizes a trellis frame with USD forks and swingarm rear suspension. Braking system comprises 300mm and 240mm petal disc at front and rear with dual-channel ABS as standard.

BMW may not need to carry out extensive changes on its new bike, as Apache RR310 already has quite a few advanced features. It includes state-of-the-art electronic throttle control (ETC), advanced engine cooling system, optimized aerodynamics and race-tuned KYB suspension. Apache RR310 also has a range of connectivity features, accessible via the SmartXonnect app.