TVS Apache Records 5 Million Sales – Last 10 Lakh In 28 Months

TVS Apache Series Reaches 5 Million Sales Milestone: A Testament to Innovation and Customer Demand

TVS Motor Company is reputed globally owing to its wide-ranging two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Its TVS Apache series has been going from strength to strength. Now, they’ve reached a significant sales milestone of 5 million units (50 lakh). This helps position the manufacturer as one of the fastest-growing premium motorcycle brands.

Success is attributed to the TVS Apache series’ Track-To-Road philosophy, which emphasizes class-leading performance, features, and technology. The TVS Apache series was launched in 2005. Today, the company announced its remarkable 5 million global sales milestone.

Track-To-Road Philosophy for Class-Leading Performance, Features, and Technology

Known for its stylised design inclusions and advanced features, it continues to grow from strength to strength. With this latest milestone, TVS further solidifies its position as one of the leading manufacturers. It had taken about 15 years to achieve the first 4 million unit sales for Apache Series in October 2020. But the last 1 million sales came about in just 28 months. A testament to the growing popularity of the series.

The success of the TVS Apache series can be attributed to the company’s focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. As the company continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, it is likely that we will see even more impressive achievements from the TVS Apache series in the future.

TVS Apache Series: Naked and Super Sport Categories for Every Rider’s Needs

TVS Apache series comprises two categories: Naked and Super Sport. The Naked motorcycles category includes TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 180, and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. These motorcycles are performance-led, with each model offering unique features and technology and packed into a range of cc segments between 160cc – 200cc.

The Super Sports category features the TVS Apache RR 310 (Race Replica), which entered the super-premium space in 2017. In 2021, TVS Motor Company introduced the Built-To-Order platform for TVS Apache RR 310.

Performance-Led Motorcycles rely on Features and Technology

TVS Motor Company is committed to delivering world-class products that cater to riders’ evolving needs. This commitment has resulted in continuous upgrades to the TVS Apache series, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of innovation. Over the years, TVS Apache series has increased its global presence in over 60 countries and has built a community around the brand.

Timely feature updates over the years have included Race-Tuned Fuel Injection(RT-Fi), Dual Channel ABS, ride modes, Race Tuned Slipper Clutch, and SmartXonnect. This recent milestone of selling 5 million units of the TVS Apache series is a testament to customer confidence in the brand. The company says it has ‘democratized racing’ with this series.