TVS Apache RTR 310 Spied Testing – Launch Soon

Being more agile and likely to be priced competitively, TVS Apache RTR 310 can register stronger sales in comparison to its faired sibling

As part of their agreement and shared 310cc platform, TVS initially offered the Apache RR310 whereas BMW Motorrad had G310R. Last year, BMW had launched its own faired version, G310RR. With that, it was only a matter of time when TVS came up with its own naked version – Apache RTR 310.

TVS is likely to launch Apache RTR 310 by end of this month. It has now been spied for the first time. Design philosophy of TVS Apache RTR 310 will be similar to that of current breed of RTR motorcycles. These bikes borrow much of their styling from Draken concept that was unveiled in 2014.

TVS Apache RTR 310 styling and features

Being the range-topping RTR motorcycle, TVS Apache RTR 310 is expected to get some additional ornamentation. The objective will be to project TVS Apache RTR 310 as the sportiest in its class. There can’t be any compromises in styling, as the bike will be up against the likes of KTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke and Honda CB300R.

TVS Apache RTR 310 is expected to get all-LED lights, dominating front fascia, golden USD forks, sculpted fuel tank with shoulder fairing, sleek split seats and upswept exhaust. Some exclusive spicy colour themes are also likely. Just like its faired sibling, TVS Apache RTR 310 could also get customization option via TVS Built To Order platform.

Much of the equipment list will be borrowed from Apache RR310. However, there could be some differences such as a horizontally positioned TFT screen instead of the vertically mounted instrumentation available with RR310. TVS SmartXonnect connectivity suite is expected to be offered as standard with Apache RTR 310. It has functions such as calls and text management, ride details and turn-by-turn navigation.

TVS Apache RTR 310 performance, specs

Powering TVS Apache RTR 310 will be the 312.2cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder motor. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike will be getting riding modes, which could be same as RR310. In Sport and Track mode, power output is 34 PS and 27.3 Nm. In Urban and Rain mode, output is limited to 25.8 PS and 25 Nm. To suit is roadster profile, it is possible that some engine tweaks can be introduced for RTR 310.

Hardware will be mostly the same as RR310, but there could be some changes to suit city riding needs. RR310 has trellis frame with USD forks and monoshock rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by 300 mm and 240 mm petal discs at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. Just like its faired sibling, Apache RTR 310 will be using Michelin Road 5 tyres.

