TVS Building EV Charging Network For Upcoming Electric Scooters, Motorcycles

TVS and Tata Power will be putting their focus on solar energy sources at the upcoming charging network

Automakers are forming strategic alliances with firms that have resources to build a wide electric vehicle (EV) charging network across the country. TVS Motor Company is the latest automaker that has entered into a strategic partnership with Tata Power to create a large EV charging infrastructure to accelerate electric mobility in India.

This charging network will be dedicated to electric two-wheelers in the country. As part of the MoU, the two firms agreed to drive a comprehensive implementation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) across India and deploy solar power technologies at TVS Motor locations.

Focus On Solar Energy

The partnership aims to create a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers. Both companies will look to explore opportunities to use solar energy to power select TVS Motor locations. This will also allow owners of TVS iQube electric scooter access to a widespread charging network through the TVS Motor customer connect app and Tata Power EZ Charge app across India.

TVS has stated that it is focused on substantially enhancing customer convenience through world-class fast-charging solutions. The bikemaker intends to expand technologies in solar energy that will play a vital role in the shift towards clean energy adoption by consumers. With increasing concerns over climate change, renewable sources such as solar energy will play a key role going forward.

In line with the company’s vision of electrification, Joint MD of TVS, Sudarshan Venu, said that the Hosur-based automaker envisages a wide and reliable charging infrastructure for two and three-wheeler EV customers across India. This will be powered by renewable sources of energy, such as solar.

TVS has already revealed that they have a dedicated team which is working on range of upcoming electric vehicles which likely includes new e-scooters and e-motorcycles. It will also help TVS to increase footprints of iQube across the country.

iQube Details

TVS aims to increase presence of the electric scooter to 25 cities within the next few months. It is currently available in cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Kochi, Surat, Vizag, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. iQube is currently priced at Rs 1.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

The e-scooter is powered by a hub-mounted BLDC electric motor which derives its energy from a 2.25kWh lithium-ion battery. This powertrain returns a peak output of 4.4kW and 140 Nm of torque. TVS claims a range of 75km on a single charge. It can achieve a top speed of 40kmph in Eco mode and 78kmph in Sport mode while the 0-40kmph acceleration time is 4.2 seconds.

Tata Power Network

Tata Power has an expansive network of over 5,000 home chargers and over 700 public chargers in more than 120 cities in India. The company is present across all segments of the EV eco-system– public charging, captive charging, home and workplace charging stations, and has deployed all types of chargers, including DC chargers and AC Chargers.