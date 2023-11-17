TVS Europe Operations Start Jan 2024 – Distribution Partner Zeroed In

January 2024 will mark the commencing of TVS Europe operations, partnering with leading automotive distributor and service provider, Emil Frey

Indigenous Indian 2W and 3W manufacturer, TVS Motor, is extending its operations to Europe for the first time. As of now, TVS has a massive presence on its home turf, along with other ASEAN nations, African and Latin American nations among 80+ countries worldwide. For the first time, TVS is stepping in European market and has finalised its distribution partner.

TVS Europe Operations Commence Soon

For its European sales and distribution, TVS has zeroed in on Emil Frey, a leading automotive distribution network that has around 100 years of experience. TVS and Emil Frey have signed an agreement for import and distribution of TVS branded ICE vehicles and EVs across multiple European nations, starting January 2024.

This aligns TVS’ interests in extending its global footprint in the old continent. In that regard, TVS has been developing quite a few premium vehicles with export intentions. Primary examples of this are newly launched TVS X premium electric scooter, Apache RTR 310 along with existing premium vehicles like Apache RR 310.

Not just the premium motorcycles, TVS is offering quite a few premium commuters as well in both motorcycle and scooter design. TVS’ European lineup includes TVS Jupiter 125, TVS NTORQ, TVS Raider, TVS iQube S, TVS X, TVS Ronin, TVS Apache RR 310, and TVS Apache RTR 310. Commercial 3W ICE vehicles and EVs may follow in the future.

Emil Frey will provide its vast understanding of local markets and buying trends, service satisfaction and other market insights along with access to its extensive dealer and service networks across multiple European nations. In collaboration, TVS and Emil Frey will penetrate European nations with strong demand for 2W vehicles. France will be the first European country to witness TVS products.

Words from the manufacturer and distributor

Announcing the foray into Europe, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “This strategic alliance with Emil Frey is a crucial step in our global expansion strategy. Europe will be a key market for us, and through this partnership, we aim to bring our cutting-edge products closer to European customers.

In having a partner like Emil Frey, there is a coming together of two century old, pedigreed organisations, both driven by shared values of responsible and sustainable mobility and customer service. Together, we are excited to serve customers and two-wheeler aficionados in Europe and look forward to a successful partnership.”

Lorenz Frey-Hilti, Director Emil Frey Group said, “We take great pride in forging a robust and loyal partnership between our two esteemed traditional companies in the mobility sector. Together, we seamlessly blend heritage with innovation. I am very proud that TVS Motor Company is relying on our expertise in the European market and using our distribution network to bring their great products to customers. Our two companies complement each other perfectly and I look forward to seeing this partnership flourish.”