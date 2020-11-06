TVS Fiero 125 Launch Planned To Rival Bajaj Pulsar 125

The TVS Fiero 125, if launched, will plug an important void in the brand’s portfolio

If you are old enough, the name TVS Suzuki Fiero would evoke a pleasant memory of a unique looking motorcycle with a smooth 150 cc engine. TVS continued to use the nameplate for a few years after parting ways with its former Japanese partner but the subsequent versions were unable to replicate the original version’s success. Eventually, Fiero brand was withdrawn from the market and it slowly faded away from our memory.

New TVS Fiero 125 coming?

After several years, TVS appears to have decided to bring back the good old Fiero brand, this time as a 125 cc motorcycle. Except for the trademark filing for “TVS Fiero 125” there are no other news as of now but it is reasonable to expect the product to be ready sometime next year.

TVS currently has no offering in the 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment which is currently dominated by the Honda CB Shine, SP 125, Hero Glamour and Bajaj Pulsar 125. In fact, the recent success of Pulsar 125 could be the reason behind TVS planning to launch a new 125 cc motorcycle in the sports commuter segment. Pulsar 125 has become the best selling Pulsar motorcycle today with monthly volumes of about 40-45k units.

This volume rich 125cc segment has been tricky for the Hosur-based brand as its Flame 125 did not fare well. The 125 cc NTorq scooter however has been doing pretty well in the market.

Why Not Use Apache 125?

Like their rival Bajaj, who has used the same Pulsar brand to launch motorcycles across multiple segments, TVS also has a motorcycle brand and it is Apache. TVS probably is not using Apache 125 nameplate as it might dilute the sports brand image of Apache series; and hence it is likely that they have chosen to go ahead with the name Fiero 125.

We expect the TVS Fiero 125 commuter motorcycle to derive its engine from the automatic scooter albeit with significant tweaks. The company is likely to make the product upmarket with features like LED DRLs, digital instrument console, USB charger, front disc brake, alloy wheels and so on. The proven formula of steel diamond frame with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers would keep the costs in check but TVS may one up the competition and offer rear monoshock.

The 125 cc fuel-injected, air-cooled motor is estimated to produce around 12 hp. Transmission is likely to be a 5-speed unit. Conventional wisdom suggests that the prospective customers of this segment prefer the conventional motorcycle with a bikini fairing but it remains to be seen what direction TVS would take. We think, a retro-classic theme with circular headlamp (a tribute to Fiero FX) would be an interesting touch.

Launch

The TVS Fiero 125 is expected to be ready for the market sometime in 2021. The company would be hoping that the nameplate would still command a significant brand recall. We should start seeing the early prototypes on public roads in a few months’ time.

In related news, TVS just launched a special edition Apache RTR 200 with a new livery, riding modes and adjustable suspension to commemorate its 4 million milestone.