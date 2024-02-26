TVS HLX Records 35 Lakh Buyers Worldwide – Huge Milestone

The new TVS HLX 150 F gets added safety features along with niceties and exciting new design with a dash of new colours

Indian 2W and 3W manufacturer, TVS Motor, has been busy lately, celebrating a major milestone owing to a global phenomenon, which is HLX motorcycle range. TVS HLX range saw 3.5 million takers globally and gave a major milestone to the company where international business is concerned.

HLX is a global commuter motorcycle lineup launched a decade ago and sold in markets across Africa, Latin America and Asia. More precisely, TVS currently sells HLX range of commuter motorcycles in as many as 50 different countries, expanding its global presence.

The Indian 2W and 3W manufacturing stalwart has been active in as many as 80 different countries worldwide. Speaking of demographics, TVS sells in demographics like Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America. The company is renowned for its quality, innovation, manufacturing and engineering prowess.

Close to 25% of company’s total sales are from international business (exports), which speaks of TVS’ global presence, volumes and R&D capability. TVS has an active partnership with iconic German motorcycle manufacturer, BMW Motorrad, for the production of a range of 310cc motorcycles.

To commemorate 3.5 million HLX customers, TVS has launched a new motorcycle in HLX lineup too. The company is expressing gratitude by launching HLX 150F with an EcoThrust engine. Globally, the HLX lineup primarily consists of HLX 125, HLX Plus, HLX Gold 125, HLX 150, HLX 150 X and HLX Gold 150.

HLX 150 F is a great addition to HLX lineup and incorporates an efficient 147.49cc engine developing 12 bhp of peak power and 12.3 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox, manual kick starter and an electric self-starter. Additionally, HLX 150 F boasts added safety features, superior suspension, exciting colours and new graphics. Highlight features of the newly launched HLX 150 F are trapezoidal LED headlights, a better pillion grab handle, a rear luggage rack or load carrier, tubeless tyres with alloy wheels, front disc brakes and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

TVS Management Speak

Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS HLX has become an article of faith, an everyday companion of 3.5 million customers. We launched it in 2013 and within six years, it had a million customers. In the next four years, including the tough period of the pandemic, it more than doubled its customer base.

We couldn’t have been happier. We express our deepest gratitude to our customers, our business partners, employees and all the stakeholders for their confidence in TVSM’s engineering, its quality and service standards. We’re celebrating the milestone by launching the TVS HLX 150F – a product that has been shaped by some very specific insights provided by our customers.”