TVS iQube Electric Scooter Arrives In Delhi Before Bajaj Chetak – Ather 450x Rival

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is only on sale in Pune and Bangalore as of now

After almost a year of launching its first electric scooter iQube in Bengaluru, TVS has launched iQube in Delhi. The electric scooter is priced cheaper in Delhi at Rs 1.08 lakh, as compared to Rs 1.15 lakh in Bengaluru. Customers can book their iQube online for Rs 5k.

Cheaper pricing in Delhi is likely due to concessions for electric vehicles announced by Delhi government such as waiver of registration charges and road tax. Delhi is among the most polluted cities and the government is doing everything it can to promote use of electric vehicles.

TVS iQube design and features

TVS iQube features a trendy design, as is evident in dual tone front fascia, crystal-clear LED headlamp, rectangular turn indicators, body coloured rear view mirrors, sculpted side panels, contrast stitching on the seat, and all LED tail lamps. The entire body panelling has smooth curves, which makes it quite pleasing to the eyes.

In terms of convenience, iQube offers ample storage space under the seat. A helmet can easily fit inside with room to spare for other things. A USB charging port with lights is also located in the under seat storage compartment.

TVS iQube has been equipped with SmartXonnect intuitive connectivity platform powered by integrated Bluetooth. When paired with TVS iQube app, users can access a range of features such as navigation assist, remote charge status, geofencing, and incoming call alerts. Users can also see a range of stats about their rides and scooter such as top speed, total distance, average speed, battery status, etc.

TVS iQube powertrain

Powering TVS iQube is a 4.4kW hub-mounted motor, connected to a 3 Li-ion battery pack. The battery is wrapped in high strength aluminium, making it resistant to dust and water. Battery warranty is for 3 years / 50k km. Talking about range, iQube can travel 75 km in eco mode. Range will be less when Power Mode is engaged. iQube has top speed of 78 kmph and it can reach 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds.

TVS iQube competes with other premium electric scooters such as Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak. Ather has been launched in Delhi, but deliveries are yet to start. Bookings for Ather in Delhi are now open via online payment. Bajaj has plans to launch Chetak in Delhi in coming months.

In the future, iQube will also take on upcoming Suzuki Burgman Street Electric. As of now, iQube trails behind 450X and Chetak in terms of sale volumes. Things could improve in the future, as iQube is made available in more cities. Ather and Bajaj are also working to expand operational base for their electric scooters. So, competition is likely to intensify in this segment in the coming years.