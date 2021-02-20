TVS iQube Sales Higher Than Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter – For 1st Time

Electric two-wheeler sales are rising, but are still a small fraction of their petrol powered counterparts

With growing consumer interest in electric two-wheelers, a number of startups and tech companies have launched their products in the market. Some of the leading companies in this segment include the likes of Hero Electric, Okinawa, Ampere, Ather and Revolt. However, for folks who prefer buying from established auto companies, the options are fairly limited to Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.

Bajaj Chetak vs. TVS iQube Jan 2021 sales

Both Chetak and iQube were launched last year in January. While Chetak was launched in Pune, iQube was launched in Bengaluru. Bajaj later introduced Chetak in Bengaluru, whereas iQube has expanded operations to Delhi.

In terms of overall sales, Chetak currently has the lead. However, in monthly sales, iQube was ahead in December 2020 and January 2021. In January, Chetak sales were 30 units as compared to 211 units of iQube. These numbers may seem positive for iQube, but in reality, Chetak’s low sales in recent months is due to production constraints and not due to lack of demand.

As may be recalled, auto companies are currently facing shortage of semiconductors at the global level. A number of parts used in Chetak are imported, which is why the company hasn’t been able to meet its production timelines. Bajaj currently has pending orders for Chetak in access of 1,500 units. Due to the backlog and production constraints, Bajaj is currently not taking fresh bookings for Chetak.

Month Chetak iQube Jan-20 21 0 Feb-20 100 0 Mar-20 91 18 Apr-20 0 0 May-20 0 0 Jun-20 0 30 Jul-20 120 23 Aug-20 192 23 Sep-20 288 7 Oct-20 258 101 Nov-20 264 99 Dec-20 3 58 Jan-21 30 211 Total 1,367 577

As and when the supply chain improves and production normalizes, Bajaj Chetak sales are expected to increase rapidly. The company is currently working to increase localization for Chetak and streamline its supply chain network. Bajaj has plans to introduce Chetak in 24 cities by end of next fiscal.

Chetak vs. iQube – Features, specs and pricing

Both Chetak and iQube have elegant design, with the former carrying a potent retro flavour. In terms of features, both scooters are not very different from each other. Both have water and dust resistant IP67 rated lithium-ion batteries that come with 50k/3 years warranty.

In terms of range, Chetak can travel 95 km on a full charge in Eco mode. iQube has 75 km range in Eco mode. In speed, iQube is ahead with a top speed of 78 kmph. Chetak top speed is around 70 kmph, as per user reviews.

Talking about pricing, Chetak Urbane variant is offered at Rs 1.15 lakh in Pune and Bengaluru. Chetak Premium variant costs Rs 1.20 lakh. In comparison, TVS iQube is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh in Bengaluru and Rs 1.08 lakh in Delhi.