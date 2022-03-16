TVS Jupiter Top Variant Full Digital IC At Dealer – First Look

TVS Jupiter XZ SmartXonnect top of the line trim now features voice assist – It is about Rs 14k more expensive than the base variant

TVS Jupiter sales has been great going for the manufacturer. In keeping up with tech trends, the company has revitalized the top end variant. Intent on adding value to its existing lineup, TVS Jupiter ZX variant now benefits from SmartXonnect. With this, being digital takes on an evolved meaning.

For starters this 110cc offering is being introduced with Voice Assist feature. The Bluetooth enabled TVS SmartXonnect platform pairs with TVS Connect app on Android and iOS. First units of the new TVS Jupiter top variant have arrived at dealer showrooms. Here is a first look walkaround video credit to The Garage Official.

New TVS Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect – Walkaround

With convenience being what we’re all after, Bluetooth enabled commands are rapidly becoming mainstream. Taking this to the fore has been a range of electric scooters. Tech dependency is the order of the day, and since such conveniences have pervaded almost all aspects of personal life, it’s only normal to expect the same convenience from our vehicles.

With interactive voice assist, TVS Jupiter ZX users can interact with the scooter. Voice commands to SmartXonnect go through Bluetooth headphones, wired headphones, or a Bluetooth equipped helmet. Responses to a particular command can be viewed on the speedometer, and as auto feedback via headphones.

This tech boost is furthered with slight changes to the scooter itself. On the cosmetic front, TVS Jupiter ZX is now available in two new colours – Matte Black, and Copper Bronze in matte finish. Cosmetic tweaks are intended to accentuate the vehicle’s appeal, and instantaneously differentiate it.

For those who opt for the voice assist compatible variant, be ready for a tweak in the inner panels. This part is now in Silver Oak colour. The variant comes together with a dual tone seat to add to its visual appeal. This is further accentuated with white stitching through both tones. The seat ends in a rear backrest, an altogether new accessory addition to improve pillion comfort.

TVS Jupiter 110cc engine

Another dead giveaway is the blue and white SmartXonnect stickering on the scooter front panel. No doubt, TVS has focused on putting together tweaks that distinguish the top-end trim from other variants. If the voice assist feature is one a buyer is after, the additional colour teaks and backrest could just make for an appealing package.

On the price front, TVS Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect is available at a price of Rs 80,973, ex sh, Delhi. This is about Rs 14k more expensive than the base Jupiter SMW variant. In total, there are now 5 variants of Jupiter on offer, with the new ZX SmartXonnect version sitting at the top as the most expensive Jupiter scooter ever.

While there are external tweaks, and feature addition as per the variant, Jupiter performance remains unchanged across the range. Equipped with IntelliGO tech, the 110cc engine returns max power of 5.8 kW at 7,500 rpm, and peak torque output of 8.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm. i-TOUCHstart is integrated with a starter generator system. Jupiter features an LED headlamp, 2-litre glovebox mobile charger, 21-litre storage, and front disc brake.