TVS King Electric, King Kargo Electric Trademarks Registered

Wheels of Change: TVS Aims to Electrify the 3W Market. TVS King Electric, King Kargo Electric likely to feature the same powertrain

Bajaj and TVS are some of the leading 3W manufacturers but aren’t present in the top Electric Three Wheeler manufacturers list. Bajaj has developed and launched electric 3Ws, CV and electric Rickshaw (tuk tuk) in India already. So, it is obvious that TVS would want to sell e3Ws. Two electric 3W CVs from TVS are in development.

TVS currently sells King Rickshaw and King Kargo 3W CV in India. Both without an electric variant. However, TVS King Electric and King Kargo Electric are trademarked as seen in the images below. Status for said trademarks state ‘Formality Chk pass’ and is likely to go live soon.

Of the traditional name brands, Mahindra is the leading name in electric 3W segment with 18,608 units sold in FY 2023. Bajaj has launched Bajaj RE E-TEC 9.0 electric rickshaw and Maxima Kargo E-TEC 9.0 electric 3W CV in India with an 8.9 kWh battery. Also, Maxima XL Kargo E-TEC 12.0 with an 11.8 kWh battery.

Mahindra is fortifying its 3W EV portfolio too with recently launched e-Alpha Super along with e-Alpha, Treo and Zor Grand, e-Alpha Cargo range. If TVS eyes the electric rickshaw and electric 3W CV segment, it would go up against these mainstream 3W EV manufacturers, and an ocean of startups.

Considering the primary rivals, we would wager that TVS will have to compete at the highest level to make an impact in this space. For example, Bajaj’s E-TEC 9.0 range gets an 8.9 kWh battery, a 2-speed automatic gearbox for enhanced range and an onboard charger for convenience.

Speaking of range, E-TEC 9.0 platform promises 178 km of range from a single charge, while E-TEC 12.0 platform promises 183 km of range on a single charge. Mahindra’s products are much more modest with range between 80 km and 130 km from a single charge.

TVS Charges Up: Expected range, features and pricing

Anticipate the TVS King Electric and King Kargo Electric to showcase a practical range tailored for intracity last-mile mobility tasks. Potentially up to 150 km—coupled with the inclusion of an onboard charger. Availability of a choice between a soft top or a hard top for the King Electric rickshaw are expected.

Additional attributes such as high-profile tubeless tyres, weather-proofing, comfortable seat cushioning, decent instrumentation could feature. Potentially a handful of rudimentary telematics features for remote powertrain monitoring.

Load capacity ranging from approximately 300 kg to 500 kg for the King Kargo Electric would be logical. As for pricing, it could be introduced at a starting point of around Rs. 1.5 lakh for a variant with a smaller battery and limited features, while a version equipped with an ample battery and more features might be positioned around Rs. 3 lakh. The anticipated timeline places the launch in the year 2024.