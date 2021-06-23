TVS May 2021 Sales, Exports Breakup – Apache, XL 100, Sport, Jupiter, Scooty

While restrictions across the country affected domestic sales, TVS made up for it by a satisfactory number of exports

TVS Motor Company, like every other OEM, was at the receiving end of the second wave of the pandemic which forced various state governments across the country to impose curbs on movements and businesses. This affected sales and production operations of all auto manufacturers last month.

Domestic Market- Apache Leads

In domestic market, TVS was able to sell only 52,084 units of its two-wheelers last month. In comparison, the Hosur-based bikemaker retailed 1,30,981 two-wheelers in April this year, therefore, recording an MoM decline in sales by 60.24 percent last month.

The Apache sub-brand of motorcycles registered the highest sales volume of 19,885 units in May 2021 as opposed to 29,458 units retailed in April this year. This translates to an MoM decline in sales by 32.50 percent. The company’s sole moped offering- XL managed to rake in 7,135 units last month instead of 25,977 units sold the previous month. A negative MoM growth of 72.53 percent was registered.

Other models Witness Decline

The brand’s entry-level motorcycle- Sport was the only model in TVS’ lineup which recorded growth, even though marginal. Against previous month’s sales volume of 6,870 units, Sport registered sales of 6,905 units in May 2021, obtaining a minuscule growth figure of 0.51 percent. The best-selling scooter- Jupiter, occupied third place by selling 6,153 units last month against 25,570 units sold in April 2021. Thus, it registered negative MoM degrowth of 75.94 percent.

Flagship scooter Ntorq recorded 4,337 units of sales volume last month as compared to 19,959 units sold the previous month. This translates to 78.27 percent of negative MoM growth. Radeon accounted for 3,058 units which dipped from 5,600 units sold in April. This was equivalent to an MoM degrowth of 45.39 percent. Star City also witnessed an MoM decline of 43.46 percent after it recorded a volume of 2,451 units and 4,335 units in May and April 2021 respectively.

Scooty sub-brand comprises two models- Pep+ and Zest with both underbones registering below par numbers of 1,609 units and 510 units respectively and witnessing respective degrowths of 80.24 percent and 88.58 percent. The flagship Apache RR310 recorded only 41 units whereas the only electric offering from TVS- iQube, could not find a single buyer.

Exports

Interestingly, TVS fared better when it came to exports in May 2021. A total of 1,01,257 units were shipped to overseas markets last month which slightly more than 95,087 exported in April. The 125cc iteration of Star City topped the list of exports with 34,341 units shipped overseas and a marginal MoM growth of 4.34 percent.

The highest MOM growth of 89.17 percent was recorded by Wego scooter after 227 units were dispatched last month in comparison to 120 units sold in April. Wego stands discontinued in the Indian market since last year. 60 units of RR310 were shipped abroad last month as opposed to 151 units exported in April. It resulted in an MoM degrowth of 60.26 percent.